Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C E-commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (B2C Retailers, Classifieds), by Application (Home Décor & Electronics, Clothing & Footwear), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global B2C e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income level, escalating usage of internet and smartphones, and an increasing number of online shoppers are expected to drive market growth. Online goods and service providers offer various options to its customers, such as vast product portfolio, discounted price rates, convenient payment methods, same-day delivery, and easy return policies while purchasing any goods or services, resulting in growing customer preference toward e-commerce platforms.



The General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) provides the rules and regulations governing international trade in services, with significant implications for e-commerce. The anti-Spam Law is placed to protect consumers from receiving unsolicited marketing material. Although online businesses collect information from consumers, they are legally prohibited to spam people's inboxes without their consent. Technological advancement supported by increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) is providing customers with the real-time shopping experience. For instance, augmented reality (AR) technology offers customers virtual changing rooms' wherein customers can try a product virtually.



The rapid evolution of e-commerce has brought numerous opportunities to both nascent as well as established players in the market. However, online payment processes have witnessed a few challenges in the recent past. The interconnected and instantaneous nature of online payment channels have increased vulnerability towards cybercrime, digital frauds, and other malpractices. To overcome these cyber security concerns, it is essential to emphasize service security and protection of consumer's data.



B2C E-commerce Market Report Highlights

Clothing and footwear segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to increasing penetration of retail sales over online channels, accessories, and footwear spending

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of B2C e-commerce providers in the region

Partnership, collaboration, and business expansion remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Summary

2.2. B2C E-Commerce Market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2027

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. B2C E-Commerce Type Outlook

4.1. B2C E-Commerce Market, By Type, 2019 & 2027

4.2. B2C Retailers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.3. Classifieds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. B2C E-Commerce Application Outlook

5.1. B2C E-Commerce Market, By Application, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts in terms of revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Beauty & Personal Care

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Books & Stationery

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5. Consumer Electronics

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6. Clothing & Footwear

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7. Home Dcor & Electronics

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.8. Sports & Leisure

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.8.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.8.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.9. Travel & Tourism

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.9.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.9.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.10. Media & Entertainment

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.10.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.10.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.11. Information Technology (Software)

5.11.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.11.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.11.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by revenue, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.12.2. Gross Merchandise Volume/Value (GMV), 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.12.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. B2C E-Commerce Regional Outlook

6.1. B2C E-Commerce Market, by Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. U.K.

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.5. Mexico

6.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.6. MEA

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Vendor Landscape

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

7.2.1.1. Company overview

7.2.1.2. Financial performance

7.2.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.2.2. Amazon.com, Inc.

7.2.3. ASOS

7.2.4. Craigslist, Inc.

7.2.5. eBay Inc.

7.2.6. Flipkart Internet Private Limited

7.2.7. JD.com, Inc.

7.2.8. MakeMytrip Pvt.Ltd.

7.2.9. OLX

7.2.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l47267

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900