According to this report the global ventilator market was valued at $1,072 million in 2018 and has witnessed a growth of up to of 172% in 2020 due to the rise in demand pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.



The exponential rise in respiratory infections due to coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators globally. Various healthcare companies have ramped up their production rate to meet the high demand for ventilators in the market, and several non-healthcare companies have also emerged to manufacture ventilators amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, various strategies have been opted along with funding and rapid product approvals to allow an increase in the volume of production of ventilators in a limited time.



Furthermore, various regulatory agencies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America have modified their regulations and approval process for ventilators. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have also approved several devices under the emergency use authorization (EUA) provision.



Market Report Coverage - Ventilator Market



Market Segmentation

Product Type - Intensive Care Ventilator and Portable Ventilator

Modality - Invasive Ventilation and Non-Invasive Ventilation

Patient Age - Adult and Pediatric and Neonates

End User - Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Emergency Medical Services, and Homecare

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Growth Drivers

Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences

Rising Geriatric Population

Increase in Number of ICU Beds

High Number of Premature Births

Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

Market Challenges

Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilator Usage

Lack of Trained Medical Staff

Market Opportunities

Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand

Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage

Development of Digital Education and Training Tool

Key Healthcare and Non-Healthcare Companies Profiled



Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited, Air Liquide, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Getting AB, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lwenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, OneBreath Inc., Penlon Ltd, ResMed, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Smiths Group plc, Ventec Life Systems, Ventinova Medical, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and ZOLL Medical Corporation



Non-Healthcare Companies



Dyson Ltd, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Virgin Orbit



Key Questions Answered:

What are the product types offered by the key players within the global ventilator market?

What was the total installed base of ventilators, by country, in 2019?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the strategies opted by the healthcare and non-healthcare companies amidst coronavirus pandemic to meet the high demand for ventilators?

What are the opportunities and challenges faced by healthcare and non-healthcare companies within the global ventilator market?

What was the market share of each of the companies in mechanical ventilator and non-invasive ventilator segments of the global ventilator market in 2019?

What are the pricing trends of ventilators in the last five years?

What are the major regulatory changes taking place in the global ventilator market pre-COVID-19, during COVID-19, and post-COVID-19? How are these changes expected to impact the global ventilator market in the future?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

What will be the impact on the products that have been awarded emergency use authorization (EUA) during the COVID-19 pandemic, once the pandemic is over?

How has the supply and demand of the ventilator changed during the COVID-19 phase in contrast to the pre-COVID-19 phase?

What is the market value estimates of the leading segments of the global ventilator market in 2030?

What is the change witnessed in the growth rate of the global ventilator market from pre-COVID to post-COVID scenario?

What are the major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities for the global ventilator market? What will be the impact of these factors once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

What is the growth potential of the global ventilator market in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

What impact of large ventilator inventories on the global ventilator market is expected once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

Research Highlights:

The largest installed base of the ventilators is in the U.S., and the region still has a requirement of an additional 85,000 ventilators to cope with the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mechanical ventilator market is dominated by Hamilton Medical, Getinge AB, Drudgework AG & Co. KGaA and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd as these companies hold more than 60% of the market share cumulatively.

The global regulatory landscape pertaining to the ventilators has undergone significant alterations due to the pandemic. Several companies such as Medtronic Plc, Beijing Aeonmed Co, Ltd, Shenzen Mindray Biomedical Electronics, Vyaire Medical Inc., ResMed, Philips Respironics (Subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA and GE Healthcare have been awarded EUA owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

While the global ventilator market is anticipated to witness significant growth, the absence of trained clinical staff would remain a major restraint for the market. Furthermore, the market has the opportunity for expansion in portable ventilators and digital education and training segment.

Europe's ventilator market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the rising incidences and increasing manufacturing of the ventilators.

Various government and industrial organizations in Middle East and Africa have revamped their production lines for manufacturing ventilators.

The market has witnessed increased production from various healthcare companies. Furthermore, owing to the pandemic various start-ups have also emerged as key players. Non-healthcare companies across different industry verticals have also developed novel ventilator prototypes and are assisting healthcare companies in increasing ventilator production.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Research Scope

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report

2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study



3 Report Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Data Sources Categorization

3.5 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

3.6 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Market Overview

4.1 Overview of Ventilators

4.2 Global Installed Base of the Ventilators

4.3 Global Ventilator Market Scenario



5 Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.1.1 Market Share Analysis for the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis for the Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market

5.2 Product Mapping Analysis

5.3 Key Strategies and Developments

5.3.1 Product Approvals and Launches

5.3.2 Synergistic Activities (Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships)

5.3.3 Funding

5.3.4 Product Upgradation and Corrective Actions

5.3.5 Acquisitions

5.4 Types of Company Entering the Market

5.4.1 Healthcare Companies

5.4.2 Non-Healthcare Companies

5.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Companies

5.5.1 Healthcare Companies

5.5.2 Non-Healthcare Companies

5.6 Pricing Analysis



6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Patent Analysis

6.1.1 Patent Filling Trend, Pre-COVID Phase (January 2015-March 2020)

6.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

6.2.1 Comparison of the Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Regulations

6.2.1.1 Regulations in North America

6.2.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.2.1.1.2 Health Canada

6.2.1.2 Regulations in Europe

6.2.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

6.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

6.2.1.3.3 The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

6.2.1.3.4 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

6.2.1.3.5 Health Science Authority (HSA)

6.2.1.4 Regulations in Latin America

6.2.2 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

6.3 Supply and Demand Analysis

6.3.1 Global Supply and Demand

6.3.1.1 Pre-COVID

6.3.1.2 Post-COVID

6.3.2 Component Supply Chain

6.3.3 Tear-Down Analysis of Ventilator Costing



7 Global Ventilator Market Sizing and Forecast

7.1 Market Dynamics

7.1.1 Growth Promoting Factors

7.1.1.1 Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences

7.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

7.1.1.3 Increase in Number of ICU Beds

7.1.1.4 High Number of Premature Births

7.1.1.5 Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

7.1.2 Growth Inhibiting Factors

7.1.2.1 Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilators Usage

7.1.2.2 Lack of Trained Medical Staff

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Growth Opportunities

7.3.1 Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand

7.3.2 Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage

7.3.3 Development of Digital Education and Training Tool



8 Global Ventilator Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Intensive Care Ventilator

8.2 Portable Ventilator



9 Global Ventilator Market (by Modality)

9.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation

9.2 Invasive Ventilation/Mechanical Ventilation



10 Global Ventilator Market (by Patient Age)

10.1 Pediatric and Neonates

10.2 Adult



11 Global Ventilator Market (by End User)

11.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

11.2 Emergency Medical Services

11.3 Homecare



12 Global Ventilator Market (by Region)

12.1 North America Ventilator Market

12.2 Europe Ventilator Market

12.3 Asia-Pacific Ventilator Market

12.4 Rest-of-the-World Ventilator Market



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Role of Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the Global Ventilator Market

13.1.3 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the COVID-19 Scenario

13.2 Air Liquide

13.3 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

13.4 General Electric Company

13.5 Getinge AB

13.6 Hamilton Medical

13.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V

13.8 Lwenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG

13.9 Medtronic plc

13.10 OneBreath Inc.

13.11 Penlon Ltd

13.12 ResMed

13.13 SCHILLER

13.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.15 Smiths Group plc

13.16 Ventec Life Systems

13.17 Ventinova Medical

13.18 VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

13.19 WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

13.20 ZOLL Medical Corporation

13.21 Non-Healthcare Companies



