Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilator Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global ventilator market was valued at $1,072 million in 2018 and has witnessed a growth of up to of 172% in 2020 due to the rise in demand pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.
The exponential rise in respiratory infections due to coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators globally. Various healthcare companies have ramped up their production rate to meet the high demand for ventilators in the market, and several non-healthcare companies have also emerged to manufacture ventilators amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, various strategies have been opted along with funding and rapid product approvals to allow an increase in the volume of production of ventilators in a limited time.
Furthermore, various regulatory agencies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America have modified their regulations and approval process for ventilators. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have also approved several devices under the emergency use authorization (EUA) provision.
Market Report Coverage - Ventilator Market
Market Segmentation
Regional Segmentation
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Key Healthcare and Non-Healthcare Companies Profiled
Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited, Air Liquide, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Getting AB, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lwenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, OneBreath Inc., Penlon Ltd, ResMed, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Smiths Group plc, Ventec Life Systems, Ventinova Medical, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and ZOLL Medical Corporation
Non-Healthcare Companies
Dyson Ltd, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Virgin Orbit
Key Questions Answered:
Research Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Research Scope
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report
2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study
3 Report Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
3.4 Data Sources Categorization
3.5 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
3.6 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Market Overview
4.1 Overview of Ventilators
4.2 Global Installed Base of the Ventilators
4.3 Global Ventilator Market Scenario
5 Competitive Analysis
5.1 Market Share Analysis
5.1.1 Market Share Analysis for the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
5.1.2 Market Share Analysis for the Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market
5.2 Product Mapping Analysis
5.3 Key Strategies and Developments
5.3.1 Product Approvals and Launches
5.3.2 Synergistic Activities (Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships)
5.3.3 Funding
5.3.4 Product Upgradation and Corrective Actions
5.3.5 Acquisitions
5.4 Types of Company Entering the Market
5.4.1 Healthcare Companies
5.4.2 Non-Healthcare Companies
5.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Companies
5.5.1 Healthcare Companies
5.5.2 Non-Healthcare Companies
5.6 Pricing Analysis
6 Industry Analysis
6.1 Patent Analysis
6.1.1 Patent Filling Trend, Pre-COVID Phase (January 2015-March 2020)
6.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
6.2.1 Comparison of the Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Regulations
6.2.1.1 Regulations in North America
6.2.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
6.2.1.1.2 Health Canada
6.2.1.2 Regulations in Europe
6.2.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific
6.2.1.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
6.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)
6.2.1.3.3 The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
6.2.1.3.4 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
6.2.1.3.5 Health Science Authority (HSA)
6.2.1.4 Regulations in Latin America
6.2.2 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
6.3 Supply and Demand Analysis
6.3.1 Global Supply and Demand
6.3.1.1 Pre-COVID
6.3.1.2 Post-COVID
6.3.2 Component Supply Chain
6.3.3 Tear-Down Analysis of Ventilator Costing
7 Global Ventilator Market Sizing and Forecast
7.1 Market Dynamics
7.1.1 Growth Promoting Factors
7.1.1.1 Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences
7.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population
7.1.1.3 Increase in Number of ICU Beds
7.1.1.4 High Number of Premature Births
7.1.1.5 Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production
7.1.2 Growth Inhibiting Factors
7.1.2.1 Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilators Usage
7.1.2.2 Lack of Trained Medical Staff
7.2 Impact Analysis
7.3 Growth Opportunities
7.3.1 Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand
7.3.2 Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage
7.3.3 Development of Digital Education and Training Tool
8 Global Ventilator Market (by Product Type)
8.1 Intensive Care Ventilator
8.2 Portable Ventilator
9 Global Ventilator Market (by Modality)
9.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation
9.2 Invasive Ventilation/Mechanical Ventilation
10 Global Ventilator Market (by Patient Age)
10.1 Pediatric and Neonates
10.2 Adult
11 Global Ventilator Market (by End User)
11.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
11.2 Emergency Medical Services
11.3 Homecare
12 Global Ventilator Market (by Region)
12.1 North America Ventilator Market
12.2 Europe Ventilator Market
12.3 Asia-Pacific Ventilator Market
12.4 Rest-of-the-World Ventilator Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Role of Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the Global Ventilator Market
13.1.3 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the COVID-19 Scenario
13.2 Air Liquide
13.3 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.4 General Electric Company
13.5 Getinge AB
13.6 Hamilton Medical
13.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V
13.8 Lwenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG
13.9 Medtronic plc
13.10 OneBreath Inc.
13.11 Penlon Ltd
13.12 ResMed
13.13 SCHILLER
13.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
13.15 Smiths Group plc
13.16 Ventec Life Systems
13.17 Ventinova Medical
13.18 VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.
13.19 WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
13.20 ZOLL Medical Corporation
13.21 Non-Healthcare Companies
