According to this report the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market was valued at $1.249.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $2,853.2 million by 2025. The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market is expected to grow at the double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2025, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.



Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing has emerged as one of the most promising techniques in the field of diagnostics. Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing is primarily adopted for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases in a restricted clinical environment. The testing primarily relies on the detection of target analyte, offering clinical insights in a stipulated time frame. Such testing is becoming an integral component of the healthcare system across the globe. The adoption of these tests in the healthcare system has aided clinicals in navigating through tough times during the outbreak of highly contagious infections such as Ebola virus disease (EVD), SARS-CoV, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and COVID-19, among others.



Market Report Coverage - Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing



Market Segmentation

Product - Infectious Disease Diagnostics Assays and Platforms

Technology - Real-Time PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Enzyme Immunoassay, and Others

Disease - Bacterial, Viral, and Others

Application - Respiratory Infection, Gastro-intestinal Infection, Central Nervous System Infection, sexually transmitted infections, Hospital Acquired Infections and Other Infections

End User - Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End Users

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Frequent Pandemics such as COVID-19 Infectious Disease Inciting the Development of Rapid Diagnostic Assays

Significant Innovation Resulting in Market Pull

Shift from Centralized to Decentralized Laboratories

Significant External Funding for Executing R&D Exercises

Market Challenges

Lack of Standard Regulatory Processes

Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab Technicians

Less Efficiency of Rapid Diagnostic Testing as Compared with Laboratory Testing

Market Opportunities

Development of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Assays for Various Clinical Areas

Massive Scope for Adoption of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Emerging Nations

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, BGI Group, bioMrieux S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Hologic, Inc., Mesa Biotech, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, CTK Biotech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Cellex Inc.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the infectious disease diagnostic assays and systems?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market in 2019?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market and what are expected to be their contributions in 2025?

What is the growth potential of infectious disease diagnostics in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Rest-of-the-World?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for infectious disease diagnostics?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What key strategies have been incorporated by the leading players for furthering the growth of infectious disease industry?

How is a pandemic such as COVID-19 expected to impact development of rapid diagnostic for infectious disease testing?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Definition by Products

1.1.1 Platforms

1.1.2 Assays

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Market Scope

2.1 Scope of Work

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model



4 Market Overview

4.1 Definitions

4.1.1 Market Definition

4.1.2 Definition by Products

4.1.2.1 Platforms

4.1.2.2 Assays

4.2 Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Technologies

4.3 Situation Analysis: Pre-COVID Vs. Post-COVID

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing

4.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Countries

4.5 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2025

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Most Promising Countries in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market

4.5.2.1 U.S.

4.5.2.2 Italy

4.5.2.3 China

4.5.2.4 India

4.5.2.5 Brazil

4.5.2.6 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.)

4.5.2.7 Democratic Republic of Congo



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Rising Incidence of Frequent Pandemics, such as COVID-19 Infectious Disease, Inciting the Development of Rapid Diagnostic Assays

5.3.2 Significant Innovation Resulting in Market Pull

5.3.3 Shift from Centralized to Decentralized Laboratories

5.3.4 Significant External Funding for Executing R&D Exercises

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of Standard Regulatory Processes

5.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians

5.4.3 Less Efficiency of Rapid Diagnostic Testing as Compared with that of Laboratory Testing

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Development of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Assays for Various Clinical Areas



6 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2025

6.1 Overview

6.2 Assays

6.3 Platforms



7 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2025

7.1 Overview

7.2 Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

7.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.4 Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

7.5 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

7.6 Others



8 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2025

8.1 Overview

8.2 Respiratory Infection

8.3 Gastro-Intestinal Infection

8.4 Center Nervous System Infection

8.5 Hospital Acquired Infection

8.6 Sexually Transmitted Infections

8.7 Others



9 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Disease), $Million, 2019-2025

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bacterial Infection

9.2.1 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.2.2 Tuberculosis

9.2.3 CT/NG

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Viral Infections

9.3.1 Influenza Virus

9.3.2 Hepatitis

9.3.3 HIV-AIDS

9.3.4 HPV

9.3.5 Others

9.4 Other Infections



10 Emerging Companies in the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market

10.1 XCR Diagnostics, Inc.

10.2 Co-Diagnostics Inc.

10.3 Inflammatix, Inc.

10.4 DNA Electronics

10.5 Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.6 CerTest BIOTEC S.L.



11 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Taiwan

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Australia

11.4.8 Rest-of-APAC

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

11.6 Middle East

11.7 Africa

11.8 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



12 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by End User)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Hospitals

12.3 Clinics

12.4 Diagnostic Centers

12.5 Other End Users



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Strategies and Developments

13.1.1 Product Approvals

13.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations

13.1.3 Synergistic Activities

13.1.4 Funding and Expansion

13.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2 Industry Trends

13.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019

13.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

13.4.1 By Company

13.4.2 By Application

13.4.3 By Technology



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Analyst Insights

14.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Analyst Insights

14.4 Danaher Corporation

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Analyst Insights

14.5 Luminex Corporation

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Analyst Insights

14.6 BGI Group

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Analyst Insights

14.7 bioMrieux S.A.

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Analyst Insights

14.8 DiaSorin S.p.A

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Analyst Insights

14.9 Hologic, Inc.

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Analyst Insights

14.10 Mesa Biotech

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Analyst Insights

14.11 Quidel Corporation

14.11.1 Company Overview

14.11.2 Analyst Insights

14.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.12.1 Company Overview

14.12.2 Analyst Insights

14.13 GenMark Diagnostics

14.13.1 Company Overview

14.13.2 Analyst Insights

14.14 CTK Biotech

14.14.1 Company Overview

14.14.2 Analyst Insights

14.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.15.1 Company Overview

14.15.2 Analyst Insights

14.16 Cellex

14.16.1 Company Overview

14.16.2 Analyst Insights



