The "Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, Application, End User, Region/Country Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market was valued at $1.249.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $2,853.2 million by 2025. The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market is expected to grow at the double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2025, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.

Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing has emerged as one of the most promising techniques in the field of diagnostics. Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing is primarily adopted for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases in a restricted clinical environment. The testing primarily relies on the detection of target analyte, offering clinical insights in a stipulated time frame. Such testing is becoming an integral component of the healthcare system across the globe. The adoption of these tests in the healthcare system has aided clinicals in navigating through tough times during the outbreak of highly contagious infections such as Ebola virus disease (EVD), SARS-CoV, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and COVID-19, among others.

Market Report Coverage - Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing

Market Segmentation

  • Product - Infectious Disease Diagnostics Assays and Platforms
  • Technology - Real-Time PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Enzyme Immunoassay, and Others
  • Disease - Bacterial, Viral, and Others
  • Application - Respiratory Infection, Gastro-intestinal Infection, Central Nervous System Infection, sexually transmitted infections, Hospital Acquired Infections and Other Infections
  • End User - Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End Users

Regional Segmentation

  • North America - U.S., Canada
  • Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe
  • Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
  • Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa
  • Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Incidence of Frequent Pandemics such as COVID-19 Infectious Disease Inciting the Development of Rapid Diagnostic Assays
  • Significant Innovation Resulting in Market Pull
  • Shift from Centralized to Decentralized Laboratories
  • Significant External Funding for Executing R&D Exercises

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Standard Regulatory Processes
  • Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab Technicians
  • Less Efficiency of Rapid Diagnostic Testing as Compared with Laboratory Testing

Market Opportunities

  • Development of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Assays for Various Clinical Areas
  • Massive Scope for Adoption of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Emerging Nations

Key Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, BGI Group, bioMrieux S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, Hologic, Inc., Mesa Biotech, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, CTK Biotech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Cellex Inc.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market?
  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the infectious disease diagnostic assays and systems?
  • What was the market value of the leading segments of the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market in 2019?
  • What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?
  • How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?
  • What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?
  • What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market and what are expected to be their contributions in 2025?
  • What is the growth potential of infectious disease diagnostics in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Rest-of-the-World?
  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for infectious disease diagnostics?
  • What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2020-2025?
  • What key strategies have been incorporated by the leading players for furthering the growth of infectious disease industry?
  • How is a pandemic such as COVID-19 expected to impact development of rapid diagnostic for infectious disease testing?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition
1.1 Definition by Products
1.1.1 Platforms
1.1.2 Assays
1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Market Scope
2.1 Scope of Work
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model

4 Market Overview
4.1 Definitions
4.1.1 Market Definition
4.1.2 Definition by Products
4.1.2.1 Platforms
4.1.2.2 Assays
4.2 Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Technologies
4.3 Situation Analysis: Pre-COVID Vs. Post-COVID
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing
4.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Countries
4.5 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2025
4.5.1 Overview
4.5.2 Most Promising Countries in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market
4.5.2.1 U.S.
4.5.2.2 Italy
4.5.2.3 China
4.5.2.4 India
4.5.2.5 Brazil
4.5.2.6 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.)
4.5.2.7 Democratic Republic of Congo

5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Overview
5.2 Impact Analysis
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Rising Incidence of Frequent Pandemics, such as COVID-19 Infectious Disease, Inciting the Development of Rapid Diagnostic Assays
5.3.2 Significant Innovation Resulting in Market Pull
5.3.3 Shift from Centralized to Decentralized Laboratories
5.3.4 Significant External Funding for Executing R&D Exercises
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 Lack of Standard Regulatory Processes
5.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians
5.4.3 Less Efficiency of Rapid Diagnostic Testing as Compared with that of Laboratory Testing
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Development of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Assays for Various Clinical Areas

6 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2025
6.1 Overview
6.2 Assays
6.3 Platforms

7 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2025
7.1 Overview
7.2 Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)
7.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
7.4 Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)
7.5 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
7.6 Others

8 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2025
8.1 Overview
8.2 Respiratory Infection
8.3 Gastro-Intestinal Infection
8.4 Center Nervous System Infection
8.5 Hospital Acquired Infection
8.6 Sexually Transmitted Infections
8.7 Others

9 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Disease), $Million, 2019-2025
9.1 Overview
9.2 Bacterial Infection
9.2.1 Hospital Acquired Infections
9.2.2 Tuberculosis
9.2.3 CT/NG
9.2.4 Others
9.3 Viral Infections
9.3.1 Influenza Virus
9.3.2 Hepatitis
9.3.3 HIV-AIDS
9.3.4 HPV
9.3.5 Others
9.4 Other Infections

10 Emerging Companies in the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market
10.1 XCR Diagnostics, Inc.
10.2 Co-Diagnostics Inc.
10.3 Inflammatix, Inc.
10.4 DNA Electronics
10.5 Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
10.6 CerTest BIOTEC S.L.

11 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by Region)
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 U.K.
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Taiwan
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Singapore
11.4.7 Australia
11.4.8 Rest-of-APAC
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America
11.6 Middle East
11.7 Africa
11.8 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

12 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by End User)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Hospitals
12.3 Clinics
12.4 Diagnostic Centers
12.5 Other End Users

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Strategies and Developments
13.1.1 Product Approvals
13.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations
13.1.3 Synergistic Activities
13.1.4 Funding and Expansion
13.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.2 Industry Trends
13.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019
13.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)
13.4.1 By Company
13.4.2 By Application
13.4.3 By Technology

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Abbott Laboratories
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Analyst Insights
14.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Analyst Insights
14.4 Danaher Corporation
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Analyst Insights
14.5 Luminex Corporation
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Analyst Insights
14.6 BGI Group
14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Analyst Insights
14.7 bioMrieux S.A.
14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Analyst Insights
14.8 DiaSorin S.p.A
14.8.1 Company Overview
14.8.2 Analyst Insights
14.9 Hologic, Inc.
14.9.1 Company Overview
14.9.2 Analyst Insights
14.10 Mesa Biotech
14.10.1 Company Overview
14.10.2 Analyst Insights
14.11 Quidel Corporation
14.11.1 Company Overview
14.11.2 Analyst Insights
14.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.12.1 Company Overview
14.12.2 Analyst Insights
14.13 GenMark Diagnostics
14.13.1 Company Overview
14.13.2 Analyst Insights
14.14 CTK Biotech
14.14.1 Company Overview
14.14.2 Analyst Insights
14.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.15.1 Company Overview
14.15.2 Analyst Insights
14.16 Cellex
14.16.1 Company Overview
14.16.2 Analyst Insights

