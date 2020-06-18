Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Small Cell Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher, in its report on the North American small cell market, depicts that the industry is anticipated to bloom at a CAGR of 23.02% over the estimated period 2019-2028. The United States and Canada together constitute the North American small cell market.



In North America, mobile network operators are trying to have faster and more cost-effective ways to enhance mobile backhaul networks by outsourcing the service to the wholesale mobile backhaul network operators. These methods are incorporated in order to retain the on-going bandwidth upgradation and performance improvement to 4G wireless services.



The mobile backhaul as a service is creating business opportunities for the small cell market. The United States is the country contributing the maximum revenue to the North American this market. The growing penetration of internet-enabled devices, the rising mobile data traffic and the easy accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, there is a high adoption of small cells in North America, which is also fueling the regional market growth.



It is reported that there are rising concerns regarding the increasing dependency of small cells to cluster their networks and enhance their capacity. Small cells are likely to be deployed in highly populated urban places where coverage is not easy, so that it can benefit many customers at a comparatively low cost. The increasing applications of the small cell are expected to aid the market growth in the next few years.



Some noteworthy companies in the small cell market are NEC Corporation, Airspan Networks, Cisco Systems Inc, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, AT&T Intellectual Property, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd, Corning Incorporated and Fujitsu.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Small Cell Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Usage of Femtocell

2.2.2. Urban Market is to Witness Fastest Rate for the Usage of Small Cell Technology

2.2.3. North America Holds the Largest Share in the Small Cell Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

2.7.2. Rise in 5G Deployments in Various Countries

2.7.3. Increased Demand for Network Capacity to Access Connected Services

2.7.4. Demand for Efficient Public Safety Operations

2.7.5. Focus on Last-Mile Connectivity by Telecom Operators

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Cross-Interference Between Networks

2.8.2. Site Acquisition & Outdoor Deployments Are Challenging

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Emergence of IoT

2.9.2. Low Power Consumption

2.9.3. Network Evolution Towards Hetnet

2.9.4. Small Cell Business Case

2.9.5. Rise in Adoption of Green Technology

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. High Cost of Deployment

2.10.2. Inadequate Backhaul Capacity

2.10.3. High Pricing of Bandwidth



3. North America Small Cell Market Outlook - by Technology

3.1. 2G Technology

3.2. 3G Technology

3.3. 4G/Lte Technology

3.4. 5G Technology



4. North America Small Cell Market Outlook - by Product

4.1. Femtocell

4.2. Microcell

4.3. Metrocell

4.4. Picocell



5. North America Small Cell Market Outlook - by Operating Environment

5.1. Indoor Operating Environment

5.2. Outdoor Operating Environment



6. North America Small Cell Market Outlook - by Location

6.1. Urban

6.2. Rural & Remote



7. North America Small Cell Market Outlook - by End-User

7.1. Residential & Soho

7.2. Enterprise



8. North America Small Cell Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. United States

8.2. Canada



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Cisco Systems Inc

9.2. Ericsson

9.3. Accelleran NV

9.4. Airspan Networks Inc

9.5. Commscope

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

9.7. NEC Corporation

9.8. Nokia

9.9. Samsung

9.10. ZTE Corporation

9.11. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

9.12. Corning Incorporated

9.13. Fujitsu

9.14. AT&T Intellectual Property

9.15. Qucell



10. Methodology & Scope

10.1. Research Scope

10.2. Sources of Data

10.3. Research Methodology



