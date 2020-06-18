Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The breast reconstruction market is expected to reach 603.8 million by 2025 from USD 430.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%.



Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness, and the availability of reimbursements. However, clinical risks and complications associated with breast reconstruction restrain market growth.



The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The breast reconstruction market, by product, is categorized into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing number of mastectomies, and growing use usage of acellular dermal matrices.



The immediate procedure segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. Immediate procedures are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global breast reconstruction market during the breast reconstruction period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness are driving the market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the breast reconstruction market is dominated by North America and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Growth Forecast

2.4.3 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Reconstruction: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Breast Reconstruction Market, by Product, 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Breast Reconstruction Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness

5.2.1.3 Reimbursements for Breast Reconstruction

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications of Breast Reconstruction Procedures

5.2.2.2 Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Development of 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Failures and Recalls

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Breast Reconstruction Market



6 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Breast Implants

6.2.1 Breast Implants Market, by Type

6.2.1.1 Silicone Implants

6.2.1.1.1 Silicone Breast Implants to Dominate the Breast Implants Market During the Forecast Period

6.2.1.2 Saline Implants

6.2.1.2.1 Low Cost of Implants to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Breast Implants Market, by Shape

6.2.2.1 Round Implants

6.2.2.1.1 Round Implants Show the Highest End-User Demand and Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Anatomical Implants

6.2.2.2.1 Increasing Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Procedure will Support the Market Growth

6.3 Tissue Expanders

6.3.1 Rising Number of Breast Reconstruction Procedures will Support Market Growth

6.4 Acellular Dermal Matrix

6.4.1 Rising Number of Acellular Dermal Matrix Breast Reconstruction Procedures will Support Market Growth



7 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immediate Procedures

7.2.1 Immediate Procedures Hold Largest Market Share

7.3 Delayed Procedures

7.3.1 Rising Awareness will Support Market Growth

7.4 Revision Procedures

7.4.1 Dissatisfaction and Aesthetic Issues Drive Demand for Revision



8 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unilateral Breast Reconstruction

8.2.1 Unilateral Reconstruction Dominates the Market, by Type

8.3 Bilateral

8.3.1 APAC to Show Highest Growth in the Market for Bilateral Breast Reconstruction



9 Breast Reconstruction Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the Breast Reconstruction Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Growing Preference for Outpatient Treatment and Procedures Over Hospital Care Drives Market Growth

9.4 Covid-19 Analysis



10 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Breast Reconstruction Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer will Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Breast Reconstruction Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population will Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Rising Incidences of Breast Cancer will Support Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population in Italy to Drive the Market

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 R&D Investments for the Development of Innovative Drugs Form a Key Growth Driver in the Spanish Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounts for the Largest Share of the APAC Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Market Growth in India is Primarily Driven by the Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions

11.3.5 Other Developments

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.2 Allergan

12.3 Sientra

12.4 Polytech Health & Aesthetics

12.5 GC Aesthetics

12.6 Sebbin

12.7 Ideal Implant Incorporated

12.8 Establishment Labs S.a.

12.9 Integra Lifesciences

12.10 Laboratories Arion

12.11 Silimed

12.12 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

12.13 Cereplas

12.14 Hansbiomed

12.15 RTI Surgical Holdings

12.16 Shanghai Kangning Medical Device

12.17 PMT Corporation



