Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market by Type (Toilet Sinks/Water Closets, Washbasins, Urinals, Cisterns), Application (Commercial, Residential), Technology (Slip Casting, Pressure Casting, Type Casting, Isostatic Casting), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic sanitary ware market size is projected to grow from USD 32.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The increasing demand from developing nations drives the ceramic sanitary ware market. Historically, the awareness regarding personal hygiene was low in developing nations. Therefore, the ceramic sanitary ware market had limited growth and development. However, due to the multiple initiatives taken by the governments of developing countries, the awareness about hygiene and proper sanitation is increasing. According to the latest data by the WHO, 45% of the global population used the safely managed sanitation service in 2017. This number is expected to increase in the coming years due to the rising public awareness, professional marketing of sanitation to those lacking the access, and initiatives of the private sector in public sanitation.



The increasing industrialization in emerging markets, such as Brazil, China, and India, and increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and purchasing power are driving the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.



Toilet sinks/Water closets is projected to account for the largest share of the overall ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.



Toilet sinks/Water closets are the basic ceramic sanitary ware. Most of the rural population in developing countries do not have access to this basic sanitation system, and hence a country like India is taking initiatives under its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan program to build public toilets in rural areas. This is the major factor for the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in India.



The toilet sinks/water closets segment is further classified into, one piece, two piece, EWC, wall hung closets, and others. The demand for one piece toilet sinks is very high due to its low cost and easy availability.



Commercial is the larger application in the overall ceramic sanitary ware market in terms of value.



The consumption of ceramic sanitary ware is very high in the commercial application. This is mainly due to the heavy use and frequent replacement of the ceramic sanitary ware in the commercial application. The commercial segment is further classified into hospitality, industrial, institutional & retail, and offices. Hospitality is the largest sub-segment of the commercial application. The increasing international tourism over the last ten years, coupled with the increasing number of luxurious hotels, resorts, and villas, is supporting the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in the hospitality sub-segment.



Low cost to drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware in slip casting.



Ceramic sanitary ware market by technology is segmented into slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting, and isostatic casting. Slip casting is the most popular technology for the manufacturing of ceramic sanitary wares. This is the most economical technology as it does not require any technical expertise to conduct operations, unlike other technologies. Hence, the labor cost is saved in the case of slip casting technology.



Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.



The APAC ceramic sanitary ware market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. The growing industrialization and infrastructural development in the region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of ceramic sanitary ware across various applications in the region. The major ceramic sanitary ware markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. China is the major hub for manufacturing activities, globally, followed by Japan and India.



As a result of the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to witness slow growth for the year of 2020. According to the IMF, the GDP growth rate of APAC will fall to 0% in 2020. However, the ongoing and upcoming huge construction projects in India and Japan are expected to support the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-Covid-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Non-Covid-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

4.2 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size, by Region

4.3 APAC: Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type and Country

4.4 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size, by Technology

4.5 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size, by Application

4.6 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Initiatives Taken by the Public Sector to Improve Access to Proper Sanitation

5.2.1.2 Change in Lifestyle and Increase in Purchasing Power of Middle-Class Population

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Housing Demand

5.2.2.2 Environmental Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.3 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Industry Outlook

5.10.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.11 Economic Pandemic Due to Covid-19

5.11.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Construction Industry

5.11.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.11.1.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

5.11.1.3 Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities

5.12 Pre and Post Covid-19 Scenario

5.13 Recovery Road for 2020 & 2021



6 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Slip Casting

6.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Operations to Drive the Market for Slip Casting

6.3 Pressure Casting

6.3.1 Demand for Luxury Products to Drive the Market

6.4 Tape Casting

6.4.1 High Degree of Automation and Efficiency to Drive the Market

6.5 Isostatic Casting

6.5.1 Demand for Eco-Friendly Technology to Drive the Market



7 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

7.2.1 One Piece

7.2.1.1 High Demand for Low Water Leakage Systems is Driving the Sub-Segment

7.2.2 Two Piece

7.2.2.1 Low Cost of Two Piece Toilet Sinks to Drive the Demand

7.2.3 Wall Hung Closets

7.2.3.1 Need for Less Space Drives the Demand

7.2.4 European Water Closets (Ewc)

7.2.4.1 Low Water Consumption to Drive the Demand for Ewc

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Washbasins

7.3.1 Pedestal

7.3.1.1 Demand for Luxurious Bathroom Products to Drive the Market

7.3.2 Wall Hung

7.3.2.1 Small and Lightweight Design to Drive the Demand

7.3.3 Corner

7.3.3.1 Compact Design to Propel the Demand

7.3.4 Table Top

7.3.4.1 the Demand for High-End Products to Drive the Market

7.3.5 Counter

7.3.5.1 Demand for Convenient Washbasins to Drive the Market

7.4 Urinals

7.5 Cisterns

7.6 Others



8 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Hospitality

8.2.1.1 Growth in the Tourism Industry to Drive the Market

8.2.2 Office

8.2.2.1 Growth in Urbanization to Drive the Market

8.2.3 Institutional & Retail

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand from Developing Nations to Drive the Market

8.2.4 Industrial

8.2.4.1 Rising Industrialization to Drive the Market

8.3 Residential

8.3.1 Single Family

8.3.1.1 Demand from Developed Nations to Support the Growth

8.3.2 Multi Family

8.3.2.1 Growing Number of Renters and the Job Portability Across the Globe to Drive the Market



9 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Trade Statistics

9.3 APAC

9.4 North America

9.5 Europe

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.7 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.9 Business Strategy Excellence

10.10 Market Share Analysis

10.11 Competitive Scenarios

10.11.1 New Product Launch

10.11.2 Expansion



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Geberit Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Current Focus & Strategies

11.1.6 Threat from Competition

11.1.7 Right to Win

11.2 Lixil Group Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Offered

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.2.6 Threat from Competition

11.2.7 Right to Win

11.3 Villeroy & Boch AG

11.3.1 Products Offered

11.3.2 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Current Focus and Strategies

11.3.4 Threat from Competition

11.3.5 Right to Win

11.4 Rak Ceramics

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.3 Recent Developments

11.5 Toto Ltd.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Offered

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.5.6 Threat from Competition

11.5.7 Right to Win

11.6 Kohler Co.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Offered

11.6.3 Recent Developments

11.7 Duravit AG

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Offered

11.8 HSIL

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Offered

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.9 Duratex Sa

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Offered

11.10 Roca Sanitario S.A.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Offered

11.10.3 Recent Developments

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.10.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.10.6 Threat from Competition

11.10.7 Right to Win

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Lecico Bathrooms

11.11.2 Eczacibasi

11.11.3 Sanita

11.11.4 Catalano

11.11.5 Porcelanosa Group (Noken)

11.11.6 Jaquar

11.11.7 Saudi Ceramics

11.11.8 Shanghai Aquacubic Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd

11.11.9 Cera Ceramics

11.11.10 Eagle Ceramics Limited

11.11.11 Coto Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.12 Sanso Sanitary Ware

11.11.13 Sanyo Ceramics

11.11.14 Devon & Devon

11.11.15 Creavit

11.11.16 Ideal Standard International Sa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c14a4a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900