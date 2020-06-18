Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Electrode Material, Application (Automotive, Energy, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Aerospace & Defense), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The supercapacitor market was valued at USD 426 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 720 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the supercapacitors market is driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, growing adoption of supercapacitors in energy harvesting applications, and rising use of supercapacitors in trains and aircraft.

Several industrial units across the world have suspended their operations owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from the automotive or consumer electronics industries are expected to delay their orders of supercapacitors owing to closed operations. This is expected to create a temporary slag in the growth of the supercapacitor market in 2020.

The electric double-layered capacitors segment accounted for the largest share of the supercapacitor market in 2019.

Electric double-layered capacitors are being used as an alternative to conventional batteries. They work excellently in all those applications, where a stable supply of energy is required over a short period of time. In consumer electronics applications such as smart wearables, computers, laptops, and foldable phones, electric double-layered capacitors are replacing conventional batteries.

The automotive segment is projected to account for the largest share of the supercapacitor market during the forecast period.

The advent of electric vehicles has increased the demand for supercapacitors in the automotive sector. A number of automobile manufacturers across the world are eventually switching from battery-powered electric vehicles to supercapacitor-powered electric vehicles owing to the high scalability and broad operating temperature range offered by supercapacitors.

The automotive sector is one of the key sectors incurring significant losses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Both supply and demand for automobiles have been impacted globally owing to lockdowns implemented in different countries across the world and closed operations of automobile manufacturing units. Several automobile companies in the affected countries have halted their production, thereby leading to a short-term decrease in demand for supercapacitors used in automobiles.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for supercapacitors during the forecast period.

The growth of the supercapacitor market in APAC can be attributed to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in the region. China is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the supercapacitor market in APAC during the forecast period.

Supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in limited permissible transportation. The Asian countries under lockdowns have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of a number of manufacturing units in the region. The operations of the transportation, consumer electronics, and automobile manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the disease, thereby leading to an expected slowdown in the growth of the supercapacitor market in APAC in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Supercapacitor Market, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

4.2 Supercapacitor Market, by Type

4.3 Supercapacitor Market, by Application

4.4 Supercapacitor Market, by Electrode Material and Region

4.5 Supercapacitor Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Supercapacitors in Renewable Energy Generation Plants

5.2.1.2 Growth in Global Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increased Use of Supercapacitors in Smart Wearables

5.2.1.4 High Storage Capabilities of Supercapacitors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limitation of Supercapacitors to be Used As Long-Term Energy Storage Solutions

5.2.2.2 Decline in Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices Owing to Outbreak of COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Applications of Supercapacitors in Aviation Sector

5.2.3.2 Recognition of Supercapacitors As Viable Substitute for Conventional Batteries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Consistent Electrical Parameter Optimization of Supercapacitors and their High Costs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Supercapacitor Market

6 Chargeability Types of Supercapacitors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rechargeable

6.2.1 High Energy and Power Characterize Rechargeable Supercapacitors

6.3 Thermally-Induced Self-Charging

6.3.1 Change in Temperature of Electrochemical Capacitors Lead to Generation of Voltage Difference

7 Supercapacitor Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Drive Global Demand for Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.2.1.1 Advantages of Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.2.1.2 Disadvantages of Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.2.1.3 Applications of Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.3 Pseudocapacitors

7.3.1 Increased Use of Pseudocapacitors in High-Energy Storage Applications

7.3.1.1 Advantages of Pseudocapacitors

7.3.1.2 Disadvantages of Pseudocapacitors

7.3.1.3 Applications of Pseudocapacitors

7.4 Hybrid Capacitors

7.4.1 High Efficiency of Hybrid Capacitors than Traditional Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

7.4.1.1 Advantages of Hybrid Capacitors

7.4.1.2 Disadvantages of Hybrid Capacitors

7.4.1.3 Applications of Hybrid Capacitors

8 Supercapacitor Market, by Electrode Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbon-Based Supercapacitors

8.2.1 Preference of Carbon As Electrode Material for Use in Supercapacitors

8.2.1.1 Activated Carbon

8.2.1.2 Carbon Nanotubes (Cnt)

8.2.1.3 Graphene

8.2.1.4 Carbide-Derived Carbon (Cdc)

8.2.1.5 Carbon Aerogels

8.3 Metal Oxide-Based Supercapacitors

8.3.1 Metal Oxides Offer Large Pseudocapacitance

8.3.1.1 Ruthenium Oxide

8.3.1.2 Nickel Oxide

8.3.1.3 Manganese Oxide

8.4 Conducting Polymer-Based Supercapacitors

8.4.1 Use of Conducting Polymers for Developing High Conductivity Pseudocapacitive Electrodes

8.4.1.1 Polyaniline (Pani)

8.4.1.2 Polypyrrole

8.4.1.3 Polyacene

8.4.1.4 Polyacetylene

8.5 Composite-Based Supercapacitors

8.5.1 Rise in Use of Composite Electrodes Developed from Carbon-Based Materials in Hybrid Supercapacitors

8.5.1.1 Carbon-Carbon

8.5.1.2 Carbon-Metal Oxide

8.5.1.3 Carbon-Conducting Polymers

9 Supercapacitor Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Rise in Use of Supercapacitors As Alternate Energy Storage Option in Electric Vehicles

9.3 Energy

9.3.1 Global Uptake of Renewable Energy to Spur Demand for Supercapacitors

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Increase in Use of Supercapacitors in Consumer Electronics

9.5 Industrial

9.5.1 Rise in Use of Supercapacitors in Industrial Applications Owing to their Regenerative Power and Peak Assist Features

9.6 Aerospace & Defense

9.6.1 Long Lifecycle and High Efficiency Make Supercapacitors Efficient Storage Option in Aerospace & Defense Applications

9.7 Medical

9.7.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight and Flexible Supercapacitors to Power Medical Devices

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Rise in Ev Adoption to Fuel Demand for Supercapacitors in Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Focus on Clean Energy Sources in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Drive Supercapacitor Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Significant Use of Supercapacitors in Aviation Industry of Germany to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Demand for Supercapacitors from Medical Devices Industry to Drive Growth of Market in Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Renewable Energy Generation to Spur Demand for Supercapacitors in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growth of Consumer Electronics Industry to Drive Demand for Supercapacitors in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Automotive Industry to Aid Supercapacitor Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Supercapacitor Market Growth in South Korea

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Government Initiatives to Present Opportunities for Growth of Supercapacitor Market in South America

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Growth of Energy Sector in Middle East to Induce Demand for Supercapacitors in Region

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 Government Policies to Encourage Use of Supercapacitors in Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players in Supercapacitor Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionaries

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Contracts & Investments

11.4.3 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cap-Xx

12.1.2 Ls Mtron

12.1.3 Nippon Chemi-Con

12.1.4 Panasonic

12.1.5 Tesla (Maxwell Technologies)

12.1.6 Eaton

12.1.7 Cornell-Dubilier

12.1.8 Ioxus

12.1.9 Nawa Technologies

12.1.10 Paper Battery Company

12.1.11 Skeleton Technologies

12.1.12 Spel Technologies

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Blue Solutions

12.3.2 Cellergy

12.3.3 Energ2

12.3.4 Nanoramic Laboratories

12.3.5 Targray

12.3.6 Tokin

12.3.7 Yunasko

12.3.8 Zapgo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fgwe5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900