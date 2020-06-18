Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Feminine Hygiene Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$10 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Menstrual Care Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.5% and reach a market size of US$24.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Menstrual Care Products market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$299.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$297 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Menstrual Care Products segment will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Feminine Hygiene Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Feminine Hygiene Products market landscape.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALBAAD.com

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-lets Group Limited

Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

PayChest Inc.

Playtex Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Rostam Ltd.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

THINX Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Feminine Hygiene Products: Providing Care, Convenience, Comfort, and Empowerment for Women and Girls

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Increasing Awareness among Women about Multiple Alternatives Focused on Health, Comfort and Convenience: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Quick Facts from Around the World

Comfort Outperforms Price

The Convenience Factor

Physically Active Schedules: A Preferred Lifestyle Choice

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Feminine Hygiene Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) (Rwanda)

Flo, an Innovative, Affordable Period Kit for Underdeveloped Countries (USA)

Saathi Organic Sanitary Pads (India)

The Robin Danielson Act (USA)

Few Futuristic Feminine Hygiene Products

Tampons for Diagnosing Diseases

Tampons for Specifically Detecting Ovarian Cancer

Smart Menstrual Cup

Medication Dispensing Vaginal Inserts

Other Noteworthy Innovations and Advancements over the Years

Leakage Prevention

Variable Flow Management

Thin & Absorbent: The Need of Today's Women

Ultra-thin Products

Self-Adhesive/Beltless Napkin

The Stain-Lock System

Emergence of Scented Products

Flushable & Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins

Feminine Sanitary Products Go Green

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



