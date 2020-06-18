Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Styrene: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world styrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for styrene.
Report Scope
COVID-19 Impact:
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: STYRENE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. STYRENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. STYRENE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World styrene capacity
3.2. World styrene production
3.3. Styrene consumption
3.4. Styrene global trade
3.5. Styrene prices in the world market
4. STYRENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
4.1. Styrene European market analysis
4.2. Styrene Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Styrene North American market analysis
4.4. Styrene Latin American market analysis
4.5. Styrene Middle East market analysis
5. STYRENE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Styrene capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Styrene consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Styrene market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE STYRENE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. STYRENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. STYRENE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejen7u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
