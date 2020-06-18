VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a direct supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) for the sale and distribution of Simply Bare™ Organic cannabis to provincial and private cannabis retailers. Rubicon Organics now has direct supply agreements in place for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and a distribution arrangement with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. (“Agro-Greens”) to continue to sell our cannabis products in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



“Ontario has the largest population in Canada and having a direct supply agreement with the OCS is a critical component to Rubicon Organics’ national recreational rollout,” stated Jesse McConnell, CEO.

Prior to the initiation of the OCS supply agreement, the Company’s Simply Bare™ Organic cannabis was initially introduced in Ontario by Agro-Greens.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., is a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, super-premium cannabis from its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid-greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of the brand identity Simply Bare™ Organic, that combines the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost sustainable production. The Company is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg per year of organic certified and environmentally sustainable cannabis.

