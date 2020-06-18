Selbyville, Delaware , June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food packaging market was valued at USD 9.79 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 12.53 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of more than 4.2 per cent over 2020-2026. A substantial increase in the adoption of pets globally has brought about an upsurge in the overall pet food packaging market size. Some of the factors propelling the industry trends over the foreseeable time period include simplicity, convenience, and product differentiation with transparency in pet food packaging and rise in pet food expenditure.

Also, critical information beneficial for some of the important vendors in the industry have also been mentioned in the report in an elaborative manner.

Pet food packaging is generally used for the enclosing or wrapping of food items produced particularly for animals/pets. The packaging is normally available in rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible options. Moreover, estimates state that diet plays a pivotal role in the health and quality of life of the pets and in this regard, pet owners and pet lovers are opting for such pet packaging which ensure good quality of food for their pets.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2610782/

On the other hand, factors like stringent pet food quality and safety norms, dearth of raw materials, and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are likely to produce a threat to the global pet food packaging industry in the upcoming years.

Regional analysis:

The worldwide pet food packaging industry is diversified into vivid regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

Across the regional belt, North America is expected to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for the pet food packaging industry owing to the rising ownership of pets in the region. In fact, according the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, 68 per cent of the U.S households own a pet.

Likewise, Asia Pacific pet food packaging industry is also touted to garner tremendous gains over the forecast period perhaps due to increasing expenditure in pet food and humanization of pet food. In addition to this, gradually rising pet ownership in the states of India and the fact that there are over 19 million pets in the country, are likely to provide a thrust to the regional pet food packaging market in the years ahead. Besides, it has been reported that on an average, nearly 6 lakh pets are adopted in India every year.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pet-food-packaging-market-size-research

The worldwide pet food packaging industry is divided on the basis of animal, food, material type, packaging type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Pet Food Packaging Market Animal Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Other Animals

Pet Food Packaging Market Food Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treats

Other Food

Pet Food Packaging Market Material Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Paper & Paper board

Plastic Packaging

Metal

Others

Pet Food Packaging Market Packaging Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Others

Pet Food Packaging Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Pet Food Packaging Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Amcor PLC

Mondi PLC

Sonoco products company

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki OYJ

Berry global group, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Ardagh group S.A.

Aptargroup, Inc.

Goglio S.P.A.



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pet Food Packaging Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pet Food Packaging Market, by Animal, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Pet Food Packaging Market, by Material Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Pet Food Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Animal

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pet Food Packaging Market by Animal, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Animal 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pet Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dog

5.4.2. Cat

5.4.3. Fish

5.4.4. Bird

5.4.5. Other Animals

Chapter 6. Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pet Food Packaging Market by Food, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Food 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pet Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Dry Food

6.4.2. Wet Food

6.4.3. Pet Treats

6.4.4. Other Food

Chapter 7. Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Material Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Pet Food Packaging Market by Material Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Pet Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Paper & Paper board

7.4.2. Plastic Packaging

7.4.3. Metal

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Pet Food Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Pet Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Bags

8.4.2. Cans

8.4.3. Pouches

8.4.4. Cartons

8.4.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Pet Food Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Cat Food and Snacks Market Size, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Cat Food and Snacks Market will exceed USD 38 billion by 2025, according to a new research report. Growing humanization of the pets is likely to be a key factor in driving the cat food and snacks market in the near future. Pet owners are providing their pets with food products which mimics the taste of their own food and the food products which are expected to provide special health benefits. Therefore, increasing humanization of pets is expected to continue and is probable to propel the growth of global cat food and snacks market over the forecast timeframe. Increasing population of pets in developing countries and increasing consumer spending on the pet food is expected to further drive the cat food and snacks market by 2025.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com