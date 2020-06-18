Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telehealth Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telehealth market is forecasted to reach US$20.18 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.95% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as rising chronic respiratory disease incidence, increasing geriatric population, inclining personal healthcare expenditures, growing possession of smartphones, escalating online consultants in China and supportive government policies are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the lack of utilization and low consumer awareness. Few notable trends include increasing telecare systems in Europe, rising consolidation activities, growing funding deals, high demand of B2B2C/DTC telehealth model and surging adoption of big data. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the telehealth market as the demand for this technology has increased rapidly.



On the basis of segments, telehealth is classified into hardware (it integrates with software so that patients can connect to remote providers and enable remote examinations), software (it comprises of technologies which are used to store, share and analyse health information) and services which includes healthcare providers who offer remote monitoring of the patient, consumer health communication & information and medical education.



The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising ageing population, growing demand for telehealth monitoring hardware (blood pressure meters, blood glucose meters, weight scale, pulse oximeters & peak flow meters) and launch of various subsidies to this industry by government in region. The U.S. represents one of the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global telehealth market on the basis of segments i.e. service, hardware & software and applications i.e. radiology, cardiology, urgent care, remote ICU, psychiatry and dermatology.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, UK, Germany, France and China.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teladoc Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Aerotel Medical Systems and American Well are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Telehealth Components

1.3 Telehealth Applications

1.4 Telehealth Platforms



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 US Telehealth Market

2.7 Europe Telehealth Market

2.8 Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market



3. Global Telehealth Market Analysis

3.1 Global Telehealth Market Value

3.2 Global Telehealth Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Telehealth Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Telehealth Services Market Value

3.3.2 Global Telehealth Services Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Telehealth Services Market Value by Segments

3.3.4 Global Telehealth Hardware Market Value

3.3.5 Global Telehealth Hardware Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 Global Telehealth Software Market Value

3.3.7 Global Telehealth Software Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Telehealth Market Value by Application

3.5 Global Telehealth Market Value by Stakeholders

3.6 Global Telehealth Market Value by Region



4. Regional Telehealth Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Telehealth Market Value

4.1.2 North America Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 North America Telehealth Market Value by Applications

4.1.4 North America Telehealth Market Value by Region

4.1.5 The U.S. Telehealth Market Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Telehealth Market Value

4.2.2 Europe Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Telehealth Market Value by Country

4.2.4 The U.K. Telehealth Market Value

4.2.5 The U.K. Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.2.6 Germany Telehealth Market Value

4.2.7 Germany Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.2.8 France Telehealth Market Value

4.2.9 France Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market Value Forecast

4.3.3 China Telehealth Market Value

4.3.4 China Telehealth Market Value Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Chronic Respiratory Disease Incidence

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Inclining Personal HealthCare Expenditures

5.1.4 Growing Possession of Smartphones

5.1.5 Escalating Online Consultants in China

5.1.6 Supportive Government Policies

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Telecare Systems in Europe

5.2.2 Rising Consolidation Activities

5.2.3 Growing Funding Deals

5.2.4 High Demand of B2B2C/DTC Telehealth Model

5.2.5 Surging Adoption of Big Data

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Utilization

5.3.2 Low Consumer Awareness



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Teladoc Health, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Medtronic Plc

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Aerotel Medical Systems

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 American Well

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6c3h0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900