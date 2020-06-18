Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-06-25

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2024-09-18

5534

SE0012230415 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18

579

SE0012193621 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500

2024-12-03 1589 SE0011643386 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-09-18 194 SE0012142206 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18 2412 SE0012621852 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2024-09-18 517 SE0010298190 1.50 % 400 +/- 250 2024-06-12 145 SE0012481349 1.00 % 400 +/- 250

















Settlement date 2020-06-29

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 25 2020





Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5534

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 194

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 517

400 SEK million in issue 145







Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total





Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON JUN 25, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







