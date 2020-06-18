New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ring Main Unit Market by Type, Installation, Application, Voltage Rating And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04883662/?utm_source=GNW

Aging infrastructure is resulting in power blackouts in the region, leading to economic losses.



Replacement of old power infrastructure is expected to provide growth opportunities for the ring main unit market.



The outdoor segment is the largest and fastest growing ring main unit market during the forecast period

The outdoor segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the ring main unit market share.Outdoor ring main units are installed outdoors and suitable for harsh environmental conditions and temperatures.



Outdoor ring main units are demanded where there are no particular space constraints for the installation of ring main units. Increasing investments in distribution networks due do the rise in urbanization in developing countries is expected to drive the market for outdoor ring main units.



The distribution utilities segment is projected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period

The distribution utilities segment is predicted to dominate the ring main unit market.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for power, which leads to the installation of new substations, resulting in an increase in the demand for ring main units.



However, due to COVID-19, there will be a delay in the ongoing projects, which will have a negative impact on the demand for ring main units in the next 2 years.



The gas insulated segment is projected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period

The gas insulated segment is expected to dominate the ring main unit market during the forecast period.Gas insulated ring main units use SF6 gas and occupy less space than air and oil insulated ring main units.



Hence, they are more demanded across utilities.Also, gas insulated ring main units are easy to maintain and operate.



With the growing power consumption in China, the US, and India, gas insulated ring main units are expected to witness remarkable growth in the future.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Africa & Middle East.Power generation capacity expansion and shift toward renewable energy sources in countries like China, India , and Japan are increasing the ring main unit demand in Asia Pacific.



According to IEA, the power sector in sub-Saharan Africa requires an additional investment of about USD 450 billion by 2040, leading to an increase in the demand for ring main units.The COVID-19 outbreak is profoundly affecting both the service and manufacturing sectors alike.



With more and more countries restoring to nationwide lockdown to prevent a further spike in the spread of the disease, the African economy has slowed down due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in countries such as South Africa and Egypt.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–65%, Tier II–24%, and Tier III–11%

• By Designation: C-level–30%, Managers–25%, and Others*–45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific–33%, North America–27%, Europe–20%, Middle East?9%, South America?7%, Africa?4%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

Note: The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2018; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global ring main unit market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players include the ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Elecctric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Lucy Electric (UK), Larsen & Toubro (India), Siemens (Germany), C&S Electric (India), LS Electric (South Korea), Ormazabal (Spain), TIEPCO (Saudi Arabia), and ENTEC Electric & Electronic (South Korea).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the ring main unit market based on type, application, voltage rating, installation, and region.It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, including analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, future trends, and market estimates, in terms of value, in the ring main unit market.

