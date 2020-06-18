Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article on the blood banks industry "Blood Banks Call for Donations of Convalescent Plasma to Fight COVID-19"



Stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of elective surgeries have led to a reduced demand for blood and blood products. However, as countries begin to lift lockdown restrictions and allow elective surgeries to take place there will be a surge in demand for blood and some hospitals are worried about their supplies. Although in many cases blood drives were exempt from bans on mass gatherings, many had to be suspended due to the closures of schools, colleges and businesses. This has led to shortages of blood in some areas. In response to the growing need for blood, many donation centers are remaining open to donations by appointment to facilitate social-distancing.



The FDA is also encouraging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their blood plasma for use as a treatment for patients who are severely affected. This convalescent plasma contains antibodies against the virus and can help patients to fight off the infection. Convalescent plasma has been authorized for use as a treatment against COVID-19 in the US as well as in Austria, France, Switzerland and China. Previous studies have shown it to be effective against infectious diseases like SARS and Ebola. In the US, blood centers like Bloodworks Northwest, Vitalant and America's Blood Centers have mobilized to collect convalescent plasma donations.



