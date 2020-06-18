Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hospitality industry, "Bars and Nightclubs Could be Among the Last Businesses to Reopen due to COVID-19"



Bars and nightclubs have not fared well in the age of social-distancing. As countries enacted lockdown measures, bars and nightclubs were among the first businesses ordered to close and are likely to be the last to reopen. Since bars and nightclubs are typically designed for social interaction of large crowds it may be difficult to safely reopen them without a COVID-19 vaccine. In China, some venues have reopened with safety precautions like temperature checks prior to entry and regular disinfection of surfaces and dance floors. However, South Korea has reversed its recent decision to reopen nightclubs after a spike in infections was linked to venues in Seoul. All clubs and bars in Seoul have now been ordered to close again amid fears that the country could be facing a second wave of the virus.



Several countries have laid out plans to reopen bars and nightclubs. In the UK, bars and nightclubs could potentially reopen after July 4th however, venues which are designed to be crowded may only be allowed to operate at a reduced capacity or ordered to remain closed. In other parts of Europe bans on reopening may continue to be enforced until late July or early August. In the US there has been an uneven pattern of reopening. Restrictions have been eased in parts of Kentucky and Texas while in cities like New York and Los Angeles it is likely that reopening will happen much later.



