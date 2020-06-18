Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the health and wellness industry "$71 Billion U.S. Weight Loss Market Pivots to Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic"



The US weight loss market grew to $78 billion in 2019. However, this growth was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak which caused weight loss centers, doctors’ offices and clinics to close their doors. As a result, the market is forecast to decline by 9% in 2020.



The pandemic has caused significant changes in consumer behavior including a shift in the traditional diet season from January to May to the summer and fall as well as a trend towards stocking up on frozen over fresh foods. In addition, many consumers are now accessing weight loss and exercise programs online from their own homes. This has forced many weight loss services to accelerate the move to virtual delivery in order to survive.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "$71 Billion U.S. Weight Loss Market Pivots to Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic"

