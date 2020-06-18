OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestLifeRewarded Innovations (BLRI) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Canadian HR Reporter’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award in the Top Wellness Programs category. BLRI is honoured to have earned this distinction from one of Canada’s leading HR publications and appreciates the community support.



During these unprecedented times, BestLifeRewarded Innovations believes in the power of community and the importance of giving back. In appreciation for being named the Readers’ Choice Top Wellness Program, BestLifeRewarded is thrilled to be launching the #BestWayBack Campaign. We hope to see businesses helping each other to get back on track and are grateful that we have the ability to do so. For this reason, we are launching this exciting initiative to support organizations as they transition back to work.

Launching July 1, this campaign will provide participants with weekly tips and resources for navigating the transition back to work. At BLRI, we believe we are stronger together and are grateful to be able to share these resources with the business community at no charge.

“In the past several months the working world has changed like never before, across every industry and geographical border. We know that everyone is working vigorously to get back on track, and we are happy to offer our support where we can,” says Susanne Cookson, co-founder of BestLifeRewarded Innovations, “We are excited to be offering resources and tips through the BestWayBack campaign, and are even more excited to offer a giveaway prize to provide ongoing support to the winning organization. In September, we will hold a draw for all eligible participants of the campaign to win a free year of BestLifeRewarded for their company!”

All Canadian organizations are eligible to enter the draw to win a free year for up to 500 members. Participants will have full access to BLRI’s science-based wellness program, along with a custom Rewards Store and a $500 rewards budget.

As we now focus on health more than ever before, BestLifeRewarded looks forward to continuing helping Canadian organizations measurably transform employee well-being through its proven, customizable and innovative platform.

For more information on BestLifeRewarded Innovations or to enter the #BestWayBack draw for a free year of BLR, please visit www.BestLifeRewarded.com .

Media contacts:

Susanne Cookson

BestLifeRewarded Innovations

2525 Old Bronte Rd, Suite 300

Oakville, ON, L6M 4J2

Office: 905-336-1000

Susanne@bestliferewarded.com



