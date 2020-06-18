Milpitas, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative BT-W3, its latest audio transmitter that sports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and premium audio codecs like aptX Low Latency and aptX HD for an enhanced audio experience. It is also fitted with a selectable codec switch that enables easy codec selection with just a press of a button and comes with a handy 3.5 mm analog mic for voice chat support. On top of all that, users can also now make wireless calls seamlessly and conveniently with the added HFP function.

The indicator light and codec selection button are the key features that truly make the Creative BT-W3 stand out from the crowd, as users can effortlessly switch and select the most suitable codec for different use cases anytime, anywhere. While aptX HD is perfect for music enjoyment, the aptX LL offers the ultimate lag-free movie and gaming experience with latency as low as 40ms. With these user-friendly features coupled with an affordable price tag, Creative BT-W3 makes for the ideal plug-and-play Bluetooth audio solution for PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac users.

Pricing and Availability

Creative BT-W3 is priced at USD39.99 and is available at Creative.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

