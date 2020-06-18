



Inivata Joins Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BloodPAC) Consortium

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 18 June 2020 - Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, announces that it has joined Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BloodPAC), a consortium working to accelerate the development and validation of liquid biopsy assays to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer.

BloodPAC is a US-based not-for-profit organization which has developed a collaborative infrastructure that enables the sharing of information between stakeholders among the public, industry, academia, and regulatory agencies. The consortium includes large pharmaceutical companies alongside prestigious academic institutions and research organizations such as the American Cancer Society.

Inivata is committed to contributing its clinical validation data comparing the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) profile from advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients to the NGS profile from tissue using the commercially available InVisionFirst®-Lung assay. In addition to this test for advanced NSCLC patients, Inivata recently launched RaDaR™, a patient-specific solution utilizing the InVision platform for residual disease and recurrence detection. This personalized assay has exceptional sensitivity with significant potential applications in clinical trial settings.

As a partner, Inivata will collaborate with other members of the BloodPAC to contribute its experiences in pre-analytical solutions, bioinformatics, workflow automation and other laboratory needs to develop further insight into the application of liquid biopsy in cancer care.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, commented: “We are honored to join the BloodPAC Consortium amongst such high-profile names in the liquid biopsy space. We look forward to sharing the valuable genomic insight that we have gained, through this collaborative approach, to drive the development and utilization of liquid biopsy technologies and enable physicians to make better clinical decisions in the treatment of cancer patients.”

Lauren Leiman, Executive Director of BloodPAC, commented: “We’re so pleased to welcome Inivata to the BloodPAC consortium. Inivata joins a uniquely collaborative group, where companies share time, expertise and data to drive the field forward and accelerate the development of liquid biopsy technologies for the benefit of patients. Especially as we begin to assess how BloodPAC’s model of ‘collaborating to compete’ may support innovation in other global markets, we appreciate the insights that a European partner like Inivata can bring.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow Inivata on Twitter @Inivata.

About the Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BloodPAC)

The Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BloodPAC) is focused on accelerating the development and validation of liquid biopsy assays to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer. BloodPAC is a nonprofit consortium managed by the Center for Computational Science Research, Inc. (CCSR), which is an Illinois-based not-for-profit corporation. Members support BloodPAC’s work by contributing liquid biopsy data, protocols, and expertise into an open data commons.

BloodPAC participants include: American Cancer Society (ACS), Arkansas Bioinformatics Consortium (AR-BIC), AstraZeneca, Bio-Rad, Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), Bristol Myers Squibb Company, The Center for Genetic Medicine Research at Children's National Medical Center (CNMC), Ceres Nanosciences, Inc., College of American Pathologists (CAP), Eli Lilly and Company, Epic Sciences, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Foundation Medicine, Freenome, Friends of Cancer Research, Guardant Health, Horizon Discovery, Illumina, Inivata, Lexent Bio, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Movember Foundation, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Novartis, Open Commons Consortium (OCC), Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx), Pfizer, Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium (PCCTC), Seracare Life Sciences Inc., SolveBio, Streck, Inc., Sysmex Inostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Chicago, University of Southern California, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Windber Research Institute.

For more information on how to contribute or participate in BloodPAC, an open consortium, visit www.bloodpac.org and connect with BloodPAC on Twitter @blood_pac .

Media Contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Sarah Wilson

Paul Kidwell (US)

inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700, +1 516 503 0271