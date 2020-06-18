PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, announces the release of a fresh, clean and ultra-modern look for its new user experience, which is designed to both visually appeal to the user and deliver an easier and more efficient navigation of the company’s robust enterprise recruiting software platform.
Talent acquisition teams face a continually changing landscape with extraordinary demands. Despite ongoing innovation in how people find, engage and hire talent, recruiters and job seekers still want simpler, more intuitive experiences that provide better outcomes. The ideal solution to this all-too-common challenge is evident throughout every aspect of GR8 People’s enhanced UX that delivers on form and function for every user.
“Today is a really exciting day for GR8 People as we have worked collaboratively with our customers, designers, engineers, and marketing and UX research teams to deliver the personalization, simplification and accessibility features that define our new UX,” notes Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Jayne Kettles. “We re-imagined the platform’s UX and navigation with a focus on removing redundancies and providing even more user customization, intuitiveness and agility. It’s reflective of our company’s commitment to ensuring every user has an exceptional experience, and I could not be more enthusiastic to announce the enhancements our team has made to improve the user experience and platform efficiency.”
GR8 People, which has established a reputation within the industry for pairing exceptional technology with an unrivaled dedication to customer success, leveraged its customer-guided approach to innovation while applying leading-edge UX design principles to implement major enhancements, including:
As Product Manager Chase Hall emphasizes, “Our efforts were always informed by three main UX goals. First, making the platform even easier to use. Second, delivering navigation that provides resident access to the most frequently used features. And, finally, making the transition simple for users because it’s a self-service oriented design.”
See GR8 People’s new UX and learn more about how the platform can transform your talent acquisition outcomes. Contact sales@gr8people.com today.
ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE
GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage and hire talent. With virtual event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility and business intelligence.
Contact
Alex Adams
aadams@gr8people.com
215-693-1192
GR8 People
Yardley, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: