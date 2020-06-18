PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that CRN® has once again placed the company in the top half of its channel partner ranking list—the CRN 2020 Solution Provider 500. Anexinet’s innovative channel offerings, including customer engagement, modern & secure infrastructure, disaster recovery, security, and Remote Workforce Enablement solutions, have enabled the company to rise in the 2020 ranking.
Each year, CRN releases its top 500 solution providers list, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. The list also provides a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
“Anexinet’s longevity on CRN’s ranking of leading IT channel partners is a validation of how our solutions and services continue to be in lockstep with market needs,” said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. “We pledge to continue our award-winning digital modernization solution development and mold these services to best meet the unique needs of each client.”
CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500. A sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Anexinet
From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.
