IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Robert Adams has joined Lantronix as Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



“Lantronix is pleased to announce that Robert Adams has joined the Lantronix team,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Rob was an integral component of the Microsemi management team that grew the company through acquisitions and expanded the company’s market capitalization. I am confident that Rob will deliver significant contributions to Lantronix as we execute our mission of growth.”

“I am excited to join Paul and the rest of the Lantronix team as we focus on expanding the company’s IoT skillset through acquisitions and targeted organic investment,” said Adams. “With its installed base of millions of connected intelligent edge solutions worldwide, Lantronix has a long-established reputation as an innovator in delivering compelling connectivity solutions. We intend to build on that innovation by increasing our scale and maximizing customer and investor engagement.”

Adams is the most recent in Lantronix’s impressive list of executive new hires announced over the past year. Lantronix continues to attract top-tier technology-industry talent whose experience and leadership complement Lantronix’s strong commitment to growth and innovation.

Prior to joining Lantronix, Adams was senior vice president of Corporate Development for Microsemi Corp., where he contributed to the company’s acquisition-driven growth strategy, driving its market capitalization from $1.5 billion to its $10 billion acquisition during his tenure.

His extensive investment banking and research experience includes principal semiconductor analyst with Montgomery & Company; vice president and senior semiconductor analyst with Adams, Harkness & Hill; and executive director and senior semiconductor analyst with CIBC World Markets.

Well-respected on Wall Street, Adams has won numerous awards, including the Institutional Investor “Home Run Hitter” award and the Wall Street Journal’s All-American Research team award and will use his capital markets experience to facilitate the company’s growth strategy and increase awareness by introducing it to a larger institutional investor base.

