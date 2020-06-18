PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the availability of its flagship VSAT, Capricorn PLUS, which achieves half a gigabit of concurrent speeds. The VSAT attains highest MF-TDMA channel rate of 100Mbps over a 30Msps channel enabling full satellite network resource utilization under any link conditions and service needs.



Gilat's high-speed VSAT, Capricorn PLUS, is future-ready, built with support for Multi Access Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure – enabling next generation edge services, such as video caching and IoT gateways. In addition, Capricorn PLUS was designed to serve with maximum efficiency data intensive applications such as 5G backhauling, maritime and enterprise.

“Gilat is excited to release this outstanding VSAT, Capricorn PLUS, achieving speeds of 400/100Mbps while maintaining the integrity of high priority flows, such as cellular signaling, even in the most congested scenarios, to provide our customers with the required performance for the most demanding applications," said Alik Shimelmits, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Gilat. "Capricorn PLUS enables support of a wide variety of applications requiring a range of different speed terminals, all sharing the same inbound network infrastructure."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

