Wearable technology has made an important contribution to fighting COVID-19. Many wearables manufacturers began adapting their products to assist with detecting early signs of COVID-19. Some have also developed algorithms to measure coughing and general respiratory activity. This can provide useful data for healthcare professionals about changes in a patient’s condition and allows less severely affected patients to be monitored remotely which reduces the pressure on hospitals.



Researchers at the University of California San Francisco are using the Oura ring to determine if physiological data collected by the device can be used to predict onset, progression and recovery in new cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Fiitbit has launched an in app study of device owners who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 or experienced symptoms consistent with the virus. Fitbit hopes that collecting vitals data and symptom history at scale will help to build a profile of COVID-19 cases. This could help individuals with a potential infection to seek care or self isolate earlier.



