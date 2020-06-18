New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770978/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on drilling mud desander and desilter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the environmental norms and regulations for drilling waste treatment and rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities. In addition, increasing global rig activity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drilling mud desander and desilter market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The drilling mud desander and desilter market is segmented as below:



By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the advances in solids control equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the drilling mud desander and desilter market growth during the next few years. Also, the declining cost of raw materials and an increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater upstream projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our drilling mud desander and desilter market cover the following areas:

• Drilling mud desander and desilter market sizing

• Drilling mud desander and desilter market forecast

• Drilling mud desander and desilter market industry analysis





