The pandemic has had an impact on consumers’ perceptions of packaging. Although many consumers are still concerned about the impact of plastic waste on the environment, the pandemic has highlighted the role of plastic packaging to ensure health and safety. The food, beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical packaging sectors have seen increased demand during the COVID-19 crisis while luxury and industrial packaging sectors have seen lower demand.



There has been an increase in the numbers of consumers opting for packaged goods which have a longer shelf life, as well as a greater demand for single use packaging. More consumers have also been shopping and ordering food online. As a result consumers are disposing of a higher amount of packaging materials at home. This could make consumers more environmentally conscious and increase demand for recyclable packaging as well as an expansion of curbside recycling programs to allow materials such as food contaminated packaging to be recovered.



