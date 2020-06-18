CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vessco Holdings LLC ( www.vesscoholdings.com ), a leading water and wastewater treatment company, announced today that it has made a significant investment in Kennedy Industries, Inc. ( www.kennedyind.com ), a full service provider of water and waste water equipment and services.



Brian DeWolf, CEO of Vessco Holdings, commented, “Mark Hemeyer and Jeff Nachtweih have built an amazing business and are well known within the water and wastewater industry because they provide the best customer service possible. Kennedy is a leading company in Michigan and expands Vessco’s equipment and service offering into the pump and pump repair segment of the market. We are thrilled to have joined forces with Kennedy and look forward to the many opportunities ahead of us.”

Kennedy is a leader in distributing, repairing and servicing specialized equipment for fluid solutions across municipal and industrial applications. Located in Wixom, MI, Kennedy participates in multiple pillars of the water and wastewater industry including: process, flow control, controls and automation, and pump distribution and pump repair services.

Jeff Nachtweih, CEO of Kennedy commented, “We are excited to partner with the Brian and the rest of the Vessco team. Kennedy strives for continuous improvement and joining forces with Vessco will allow us to reach our goals to better serve the needs of our valued customers, partners and employees. Mark Hemeyer, President of Kennedy, commented, “We see many expansion opportunities through the combination of Vessco and Kennedy and are looking forward to growing the platform together.”

Pat Corden of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Mark and Jeff are fantastic people, and we are glad to have them as partners. Kennedy has an impeccable reputation within the industry and the addition to the Vessco platform represents an excellent cultural and strategic fit.”

About Kennedy Industries :

Kennedy is a leader in distributing, repairing and servicing specialized equipment for fluid solutions across municipal and industrial applications. Kennedy provides process, flow control, controls and automation, and pump/pump repair equipment and services for municipal and industrial customers in the Midwest. The Company is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan and has 94 employees.

About Vessco Holdings:

Vessco is one of the largest equipment distributors and systems integrators of water and wastewater treatment technology in the United States. Vessco offers its customers an exceptional breadth of products and services with its line card of valued vendors. With coverage in over 18 states throughout the Central U.S., Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, Vessco employs a workforce of over 250 employees.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.vesscoholdings.com ; www.kennedyind.com ; www.o2investment.com

CONTACT: Pat Corden, Partner, O2 Investment Partners (pcorden@o2investment.com)