The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The instruments segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. In 2019, kits were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching new and advanced kits. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019.



On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market are segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. The plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of purified plasmid DNA in a variety of downstream applications, such as PCR, sequencing, expression of proteins, gene therapy, and transfection.



The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).

North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of genomic projects and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Overview

4.2 North America: Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing R&D Activities

5.1.1.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Automation

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Automated Instruments

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 High Scope of Growth in Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2 Improving Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

5.1.3.3 Molecular Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

5.1.4 Trends

5.1.4.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.1.4.2 Increase in Government Funding

6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Kits

6.2.1 Kits Were the Largest Product Segment in the Market in 2019

6.3 Reagents

6.3.1 Reagents Segment to Grow at a Steady Rate During

The Forecast Period

6.4 Instruments

6.4.1 Automated Instruments Enable a Faster, Cleaner, and More Consistent Nucleic Acid Extraction Process

7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Column-Based Isolation and Purification

7.2.1 Column-Based Isolation and Purification Was the Largest Segment in the Market in 2019

7.3 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification

7.3.1 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

7.4 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

7.4.1 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification Segment to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

7.5 Other Isolation and Purification Methods

8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification

8.2.1 Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Total Rna Isolation and Purification

8.3.1 Total Rna Isolation and Purification Segment to Register Steady Growth

8.4 Genomic Dna Isolation and Purification

8.4.1 Genomic Dna Isolation is the First Step in Genetic-Based Tests

8.5 Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification

8.5.1 Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification is Mainly Used in the Study of Gene Expression and Transcriptomics

8.6 Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

8.6.1 Clinical Applications to Drive the Market for Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

8.7 Microrna Isolation and Purification

8.7.1 Microrna Kits Provide Rapid Isolation and Purification of Rna Molecules from Samples

8.8 Pcr Cleanup

8.8.1 Time-Consuming Laboratory Procedures to Limit the Growth of this Market During the Forecast Period

8.9 Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types

9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostics

9.2.1 Diagnostic Applications Form the Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment in the Market

9.3 Drug Discovery & Development

9.3.1 Ngs Benefits Drug Discovery Applications in Various Therapeutic Areas

9.4 Personalized Medicine

9.4.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Increasing Research and Funding to Drive the Market for this Segment

9.5 Agriculture & Animal Research

9.5.1 Favorable Funding Scenario to Support Market Growth

9.6 Other Applications

10 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

10.2.1 Availability of Genetic Tests and Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine in Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Academic & Government Research Institutes

10.3.1 Increase in Research Intensity to Drive the Usage of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Systems

10.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.4.1 Increasing Number of Research Projects in Genomics and Related Areas is Expected to Drive the Market

10.5 Contract Research Organizations

10.5.1 Contract Research Organizations Are Expected to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

10.6 Other End-users



11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Government and Private Funding to Support Market Growth in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Demand for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in Canada is Increasing Primarily Due to Growing Investments in Genomics

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in Europe

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Government Support for Research in the Form of Investments, Funds, and Grants to Support Market Growth

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 High Cancer Burden in France to Drive Market Growth

11.3.4 Roe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China to Register the Highest Growth in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market in APAC

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Japan to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Strong Growth Trends in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries to Drive the Market in India

11.4.4 Roapac

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 to Prevent Cancer Mortality, the Brazilian Government Recommends Screening Programs for Breast and Prostate Cancer

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Research to Hamper the Growth of the Naip Market in the Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Collaborations & Agreements

12.4.2 Product Launches & Approvals

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Expansions

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.1.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive Players

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Qiagen N.V.

14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3 F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

14.4 Promega Corporation

14.5 Agilent Technologies

14.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

14.7 Danaher Corporation

14.8 GE Healthcare

14.9 Illumina

14.10 Merck Kgaa

14.11 Takara Bio, Inc.

14.12 New England Biolabs

14.13 Zymo Research

14.14 Norgen Biotek

14.15 Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.

14.16 Other Companies

14.16.1 Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

14.16.2 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.

14.16.3 Invitek Molecular GmbH

14.16.4 Biovision

14.16.5 Analytik Jena AG



15 Appendix



