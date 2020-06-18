POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite Industries, LLC (hereafter referred to as “Basanite”) announces receipt of its initial Certification Test data from the Independent Test Lab at the University of Miami (UM). The Lab concluded that BasaFlex™ Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP rebar) was in good standing on the initial test series, having met or exceeded all requirements per ACI440 and FDOT Spec § 932-3 Standards. Certification testing is ongoing and is expected to conclude in July of 2020, with complete results to follow.



The University of Miami’s Certified Test Report [#R-5.10 03-30-20 BASA] details the initial phase of testing protocols and the results. The report indicates that BasaFlex™ outperformed greatly in Tensile Strength tests, exceeding the standard requirements by an average of 42.0% across all four sizes of BasaFlex™ tested.

More critically, in a direct comparison with commonly used Grade 60 steel rebar (typically how BasaFlex™ will be evaluated by engineering and design professionals), BasaFlex™ achieved average tensile strengths between 1.5 – 1.8 times stronger than the steel equivalent. On a product weight comparison (pound for pound), BasaFlex™ is more than 2.5 times stronger.

Basanite is a dedicated Basalt FRP product manufacturer located in North America, with the ability to produce a full range of BFRP rebar in sizes #2 through #8. Basanite leads the industry in quality assurance, with its own (in-house) advanced QA/QC Laboratory, outfitted with the latest instrumentation and technology. This Lab enables Basanite to conduct material validation testing of both raw materials and finished goods.

BasaFlex™ is an enhanced, composite, basalt fiber reinforced polymer reinforcing bar (rebar), engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with moisture, intervening products, or naturally caused by the steel reinforcement itself. Basanite is positioned as a recognized leader in engineered composite basalt fiber products for the concrete industry.



About the company: Basanite Industries, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), a publicly traded company with primary interests in the manufacture of composite products for concrete reinforcement made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers.

