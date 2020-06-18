TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of its same-day medical cannabis home delivery service. The pilot project called ‘PatientDirect’ will service local patients in the greater Toronto-area starting in June, with order fulfillment from the Company’s Bowmanville, Ontario distribution centre located just outside Toronto.



PatientDirect is intended to ease potential third-party postal and delivery service disruptions resulting from the current business conditions. The service will be offered to new and existing Starseed Medicinal patients commencing in June with eligible patients being notified by email. The service will expand to WeedMD patients in the coming weeks. Over time it is expected to become a standard service option.

“Expanding our in-house delivery options for more timely transport to our medical patients was a strategic goal for the year which we recently accelerated as an immediate solution to potential postal delays,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “By centralizing a medical fulfillment operation in our Bowmanville processing centre, we can fast-track deliveries to patients in the greater Toronto area. Launching PatientDirect required thoughtful planning and resource allocation and I’m proud of our team for expediting this to better serve our patients’ needs and add long term value to our offerings.”

“Ensuring our patients have reliable access to medical cannabis through a trusted and safe delivery system is paramount for promoting health and wellness in our community,” said Moe Jiwan, Chief Customer Officer, WeedMD and Starseed. “After listening to our patient’s feedback, it was clear there was a need for a more reliable, safe, and speedy delivery option and we’re thrilled to confirm the launch of our PatientDirect service.”

PatientDirect Service

While the delivery service will cover the greater Toronto region at launch, WeedMD expects to expand the delivery zone in southwestern Ontario by working closely with logistics partner Prime Time Messenger Inc . Patients with eligible Ontario postal codes from Bowmanville to Mississauga, and north up to Aurora (including Vaughn and Markham) can select the same-day delivery option following order confirmation at the time of checkout. Orders with applicable limits will be provided the service free of charge or on par with Canada Post rates if minimum orders not met.

Termination of Nomination Agreement

WeedMD also announced that the nomination rights and voting agreement entered into between WeedMD, Keith Merker (former CEO and board member of WeedMD) and Michael Kraft (former Chairman of WeedMD) dated December 20, 2019 (the “Nomination Agreement”) has been mutually terminated effective immediately. Pursuant to the terms of a termination agreement entered into by the parties, the Nomination Agreement is of no further force and effect and no nomination or other rights remain effective thereunder.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary which specializes in cannabis extraction from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

