AS Tallinna Sadam invites interested parties to participate in a webinar tomorrow, 19.06.2020 at 10.00 (EET), where Chairman of the Supervisory Board Aare Tark, Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chairman of the Nomination Committee Veiko Tali will present the content of draft resolutions and answer questions before the voting period starts. In addition, the voting process and possibilities are clarified. The webinar will be held in Estonian.

Anyone can take part in the webinar via the Port of Tallinn's youtube channel . Questions can be asked from the speakers by sending them to the e-mail investor@ts.ee in advance at the latest by beginning of the webinar or during the webinar in writing via the slido application, the link to which can be found in the comments section of the webinar video.

Voting of shareholders' resolutions will take place in the voting period 22.06-29.06.2020, the list of shareholders entitled to vote will be fixed on 19.06.2020 as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Presentations of the webinar, voting ballot and other materials of the general meeting can be found on the website of Tallinna Sadam: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.