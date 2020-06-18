Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive rear seat infotainment market is poised to grow by 9.19 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive rear seat infotainment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovation in the operating system market.



The automotive rear seat infotainment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The automotive rear seat infotainment market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Aftermarket

OEM

By Geographic Landscapes

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the development of smart rear seat infotainment systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rear seat infotainment market growth during the next few years.



The automotive rear seat infotainment market covers the following areas:

Automotive rear seat infotainment market sizing

Automotive rear seat infotainment market forecast

Automotive rear seat infotainment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive rear seat infotainment market vendors that include ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd., Faurecia SA, Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visteon Corp., and VOXX International Corp.. Also, the automotive rear seat infotainment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd.

Faurecia SA

Garmin Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visteon Corp.

VOXX International Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

