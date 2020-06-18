PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the University of Florida to translate research in genetically driven disease towards clinical development and potential commercialization. The partnership combines University of Florida’s prowess in studying genetically driven disease, including its capabilities in gene therapy, with BridgeBio’s expertise in efficiently advancing therapeutics from the academic laboratory through preclinical studies and into human testing.



BridgeBio believes that, too often, promising research in academia sits on the shelf without partners to move it forward. The company’s mission is to bring as much of that research forward as possible, by focusing on establishing partnerships with leading institutions in the hopes of translating research into life-saving therapies.



“The scientists at University of Florida are recognized as leaders in research dedicated to genetically driven diseases, especially in the area of gene therapy. We are proud and eager to collaborate with them to push potential therapies forward for patients in need,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

BridgeBio will provide sponsorship to select research programs around diseases with a genetic basis, including gene therapies and large and small molecules. The company will provide guidance for sponsored programs around medicinal chemistry for small-molecule hit optimization, strategies to modify or formulate a potential biologic therapy or approaches for testing non-optimized viral vectors. BridgeBio may conduct proof-of-concept studies for lead therapeutic compounds in relevant mammalian models.

“Great academic research scientists at the University of Florida have produced groundbreaking research, and through a partnership with BridgeBio we hope to turn more of that research into approved medicines for patients,” said Jim O’Connell, assistant vice president for commercialization at University of Florida. “BridgeBio has shown it understands the complexities in advancing gene therapies toward clinical development for patients in need – regardless of the size of an indication. We are encouraged by the company’s ability to advance multiple programs in parallel and commitment to patient communities. It is gratifying to see a drug development company take inspiration from the work that we are doing.”

BridgeBio seeks to revolutionize partnerships between drug development companies and biomedical research institutions by moving away from one-off interactions and building long-term partnerships based on trust, engagement, science and respect. The company is committed to acting responsibly towards the academic investigators who are on the front lines of understanding the mechanisms of genetically driven diseases and have great insights into how these diseases may be treated.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, please visit bridgebio.com.

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding the success of our strategic collaboration with the University of Florida to translate research in genetically driven disease towards clinical development and potential commercialization, our financial ability to provide sponsorship to select research programs around diseases with a genetic basis and the potential success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our collaboration with the University of Florida to advance therapies for genetically driven diseases, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

