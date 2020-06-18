Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Apps Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile apps market is poised to grow by $ 497.09 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The report on the mobile apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps and growing m-commerce industry. In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mobile apps market analysis includes platform segment and geographic landscapes.

The mobile apps market is segmented as below:

By Platform

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Others

By Geographic Landscapes

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of chatbots in mobile apps and increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The mobile apps market covers the following areas:

  • Mobile apps market sizing
  • Mobile apps market forecast
  • Mobile apps market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile apps market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.. Also, the mobile apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Social networking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Music - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Video - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

7. Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by revenue model
  • Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Subscription - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by revenue model

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.
  • Facebook Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Spotify Technology SA
  • Ubisoft Entertainment
  • Xiaomi Corp.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/df1smw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900