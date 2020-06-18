Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Apps Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile apps market is poised to grow by $ 497.09 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The report on the mobile apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps and growing m-commerce industry. In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The mobile apps market analysis includes platform segment and geographic landscapes.



The mobile apps market is segmented as below:



By Platform

iOS

Android

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of chatbots in mobile apps and increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The mobile apps market covers the following areas:

Mobile apps market sizing

Mobile apps market forecast

Mobile apps market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile apps market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.. Also, the mobile apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Social networking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Music - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Video - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

7. Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

Market segments

Comparison by revenue model

Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Subscription - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by revenue model

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Ubisoft Entertainment

Xiaomi Corp.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

