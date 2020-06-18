Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The K-12 blended e-learning market is poised to grow by USD 12.27 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report on the K-12 blended e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching model and need for effective content development technology. In addition, need for cost-effective teaching model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The K-12 blended e-learning market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented as below:



By Product

Hardware

Content

System

Solutions

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the need for SCORM-compliant content as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 blended e-learning market growth during the next few years.



The K-12 blended e-learning market covers the following areas:

K-12 blended e-learning market sizing

K-12 blended e-learning market forecast

K-12 blended e-learning market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 blended e-learning market vendors that include D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the K-12 blended e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

System - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic globally

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

Promethean Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scholastic Corp.

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

