Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 79.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. All the industries including large or SMEs started adopting blockchain as its primary need. The worldwide Blockchain Technologies market is going to penetrate deeply into all the industry verticals.
The interest for distributed ledger technology, rising cryptocurrencies market capitalization and initial coin offerings, decreased total cost of ownership, expanding demand for streamlined business processes and creating transparency and immutability, faster transactions and increasing adoption of Blockchain-as-a-Service are the real development drivers of the market are driving the market exponentially. The market has been segmented on the basis of provider, types of blockchain, the size of organization and the industry verticals.
What is Blockchain Market?
Blockchain is a distributed ledger innovation that empowers the creations of an immutable record of transactions to impart with multiple participants in a business network. Blockchain is not controlled by any third party. Rather anyone can read, write, and can hold a copy of it. This technology provides protect from the untrusted agreement in a common virtual records. Blockchain technology allows peer to peer transaction and solves this problem without using a trusted intermediary. Its data is completely consistent, timely, accurate, and widely available.
What are the applications of Blockchain Market?
Blockchain itself is a shared database which includes digital information on the product, people, or events that can accessed by many users. As of today, numerous of project have improved their management by the application of blockchain technology. Industries like BFSI, agriculture, automotive, healthcare, retail & E-commerce, energy, Supply Chain Management , media & entertainment and others are the industry verticals where blockchain will be the mainstream.
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2017-2025.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Blockchain Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Blockchain Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Blockchain Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Blockchain Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Blockchain Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Blockchain Market - By Providers (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. Solution And Application Provider
6.3.3. Middleware Provider
6.3.4. Infrastructures And Protocols Provider
6.3.5. Facts About Consumption And/Or Product Storage
7. Blockchain Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Public Blockchain
7.2. Private Blockchain
7.3. Consortium Blockchain
7.4. Hybrid Blockchain
8. Blockchain Market - By Organization Size (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. SMEs
9. Blockchain Market - By Industry Vertical (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Automotive
9.2. Infrastructure
9.3. Retail
9.4. Government & Public Sector
9.5. Supply Chain Management
9.6. Small And Medium Business
9.7. Finance
9.8. Agriculture
9.9. Media
9.10. Energy
9.11. Healthcare
9.12. It & Telecommunication
9.13. E-Commerce
9.14. Others
10. Blockchain - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Blockchain Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.2.2. Revenue and Trends
10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
10.2.5.1. U.S.
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.2.5.4. Rest of North America
10.3. Blockchain - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.4.2. Revenue and Trends
10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
10.4.5.1. Brazil
10.4.5.2. Venezuela
10.4.5.3. Argentina
10.4.5.4. Ecuador
10.4.5.5. Peru
10.4.5.6. Colombia
10.4.5.7. Costa Rica
10.4.5.8. Rest of South America
10.5. Blockchain - Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.6.2. Revenue and Trends
10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.6.5.1. U.K
10.6.5.2. Germany
10.6.5.3. Italy
10.6.5.4. France
10.6.5.5. Netherlands
10.6.5.6. Belgium
10.6.5.7. Spain
10.6.5.8. Denmark
10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
10.7. Blockchain - APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.8.2. Revenue and Trends
10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
10.8.5.1. China
10.8.5.2. Australia
10.8.5.3. Japan
10.8.5.4. South Korea
10.8.5.5. India
10.8.5.6. Taiwan
10.8.5.7. Malaysia
11. Blockchain Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Blockchain Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Microsoft Corporation
12.3. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
12.4. IBM Corporation
12.5. R3
12.6. Chain Inc
12.7. Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)
12.8. Ripple
12.9. Digital Asset Holdings LLC
12.10. Credits
12.11. AWS
12.12. Company 11
12.13. Company 12
12.14. Company 13 and More
13. Blockchain Market - Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
14. Blockchain Market - Methodology
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews
14.1.2. Industry Databases
14.1.3. Associations
14.1.4. Company News
14.1.5. Company Annual Reports
14.1.6. Application Trends
14.1.7. New Products and Product database
14.1.8. Company Transcripts
14.1.9. R&D Trends
14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews
14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeqssy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: