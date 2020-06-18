Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "House Wraps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the House Wraps market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Non-Perforated Housewraps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.8% and reach a market size of US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Non-Perforated Housewraps market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.1% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$103.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$99.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Non-Perforated Housewraps segment will reach a market size of US$362.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the House Wraps market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$902.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing House Wraps market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Dow Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

James Hardie Building Products, Inc.

JX Nippon ANCI, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Professional Ltd.

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Owens Corning

Protecto Wrap Company

Specialty Coating & Laminating, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

House Wraps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

House Wraps: An Efficient and Effective Air, Water, Surfactant, and Moisture Resistive Barrier for Superior Weather Protection

House Wraps: A High-Performance Popular Moisture Management Solution

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits and Unique Characteristics of House Wraps Drive Widespread Market Adoption

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for the House Wraps Market

Market Outlook



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations Leads to the Advent of Liquid House Wraps

Focus on Energy Efficient Buildings Lend Traction to Market Growth

Energy Conservation Regulations and Green House Gas Emission Reduction Targets: Opportunities Galore in the Building Sector

Growing Need to Keep Walls Water Proof' Drive Demand for Water-Resistive Barriers (WRB)

Homeowners Embrace Housewraps to Make Homes Water-Resistant

Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for House Wraps

Building Energy Codes and Certification Programs to Boost House Wraps Adoption

IRC and IBC Code Offers Impetus to Growth

New Code Change to Provide Immense Opportunity for Peel-and-Stick House Wraps

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

The Market Faces the Heat of Product Substitution

Huber ZIP System: A House Wrap Alternative that Saves Construction Time and Strengthen Building Envelop Sealing

Optimism Prevails Over Challenges Confronted

Non-Woven House Wraps Score over Woven House Wraps

Self-Adhering House Wraps in Preference

Renewed Interest in Continuous Insulation Bodes Well for Insulated House Wraps

Selection & Installation of House Wraps: The Most Important Requirements for Improving Building Efficiency

Steady Replacement of Solid Wood with Engineered Wood in Building Construction Shifts Focus on House Wraps

House Wraps with Coatings to Neutralize Surfactants

Drainable House Wraps: One of the Fastest Growing House Wraps Type

Innovative Drainable House Wraps Ensure Better Water Management

House Wrap for Moisture Management

Alpha Pro and JX Nippon to Develop Unique House Wraps

Tyvek HomeWrap from DuPont

Nex-Gen House Wraps Use Breathable Barrier Technology and Demonstrate Enhanced Draining Properties

New Fire Retardant Membrane for Additional Built-In Safety

R-WRAP: Protecting Against Wind, Air, Rain, Moisture, and UV Rays



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34



