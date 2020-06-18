TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.104
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.043
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.190
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.087
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.158
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.168
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.034
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.042
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.144
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.187
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.054
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.132
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.071
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.067
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.124
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.170
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.075
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.231
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.170
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.152
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.072
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.140
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.052
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.102
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.210
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.185
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.107
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.093
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.113
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.259
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.042
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.079
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.132
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.052
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.121
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.057
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.182
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.134
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.357
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.262
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.052
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.278
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.089
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.135
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.180
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.129
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.271
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.096
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.159
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.274
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.261
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.325
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.108
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.021
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.131
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.096
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.016
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.028
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.192
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.134
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.065
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.078
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.066
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.086
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.219
iShares India Index ETFXID0.013
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.060
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.260
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.125
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.034
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.124
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.091
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.167
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.108
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.403
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.248
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.217
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.132
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.031
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.277
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.203
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.255
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.336
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.183
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.044
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.058
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.134
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.215
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.068
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.053
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.046
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.048
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.188
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.096
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETFXSH0.044
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.051
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.096
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.102
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.261
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.172
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.037
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.133
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.069
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.090
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.393
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.289
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.076
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.103
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.076
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.067
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.452

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.006

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

