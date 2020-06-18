Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Additives Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water treatment additives market generated a revenue of $29,483m in the year 2017 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The demand for water treatment additives is increasing rapidly due to increase in population, water scarcity and industrialization. In 2017, water industry which includes only drinking water treatment is valued at $6902.6m and will grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. However, the usage of these additives and their impact on the environment is regulated by several authorities such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Centre for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).

What are Water treatment additives?

Water is essential for life. Hence it is important to treat water before its use. Water treatment is a process of removing contaminants such as suspended solids, microorganisms and hazardous chemicals. A large number of chemical treatment products and specialty additives are used successfully around the world in many of the commercial, municipal and industrial process environments where they help to improve productivity and optimize the treatment method.

The scientifically formulated water additives include wastewater and effluent treatment chemicals, high performance industrial chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane products, eco-friendly biological formulations, advanced polymers and much more.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Water treatment Additives market by type of water treatment, type of adhesives, by applications and geography.

What are the major applications of Water treatment additives?

Water treatment additives are widely used in various industries such as water, chemicals, food, paper, power, oil and gas. These additives improve the quality of water and makes it available for a specific use. For instance, the use of disinfectants kills all the microorganisms in water and hence prevents the wide spread of water borne diseases. The treated water can be used for drinking, industrial purpose, irrigation, water recreation and so on. The different types of additives used are scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, organic polymers, disinfectants, coagulants, pH conditioners and many others which help in neutralization and treatment of waste water.

Water Treatment Additives Market

Market Research and Market Trends of Water treatment additives

The Metro Wastewater Reclamation District in Denver, Colo. recently began to treat wastewater effluent with a PAA formulation from Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. which is known as Peragreen WW. Though the cost of PAA is higher, this disinfectant which is preferred over sodium hypochlorite as it allows users to avoid issues associated with toxic halogenated compound such as chlorine-containing disinfectants.

Researchers at Bath University in partnership with Wessex water are testing of algal farming in order to replace the use of chemicals for treating waste water. This method is particularly suited to remove phosphorus from sewage, which is an increasing problem for water treatment and is supposed to be cheaper and more sustainable .

The wastewater obtained from hospitals include cytostatic drugs which are used in cancer treatment, not only pollute the environment but can also harm human health as these drugs don't break down easily. A group of researchers from Belgium and India have developed a novel method of treating wastewater, in which they have developed a slurry photo catalytic membrane reactor which carries out filtration in a similar process as used for drinking water with a help of LED light source and the drugs are further broken down with the help of titanium dioxide which is nontoxic and efficient.

In rural areas, it can be very expensive to build a new water treatment plant or connect with one in the next closest town and also to have an expertise to operate it. Hence, a movable water treatment system was developed at UCLA which fits in a shipping container and can be operated with a smartphone. It can treat agricultural runoff, brackish groundwater and nearly any other water source into potable water. This system is operating successfully in Panoche water district of California since 2017 .

In 2017, Center for Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment (NEWT) which is located at Rice University developed a technology which involves the use of energy from sunlight to transform salt water into fresh drinking water. This desalination system uses a combination of nanophotonics and membrane distillation technique .

Who are the Major Players in Water Treatment additives market?

The market comprises several prominent players such as GE Water & Process Technologies, 3M Purification, Calgon Carbon, Aqua Tech International, Danaher, GDF SUEZ, Degremont, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies and Siemens.

What is our report scope?

The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Water Treatment Additives Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Water Treatment Additives - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End user profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Water Treatment Additives - Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Lack of fresh water resources with increasing population leads to higher demand of water treatment sector

4.1.2. Growing demand for water treatment additives in developing countries

4.2. Market Constraints

4.2.1. Lack of awareness of the purified water usage by end user

4.3. Market Challenges

4.3.1. Improper distribution facilities of treated water

4.4. Attractiveness of the Water Treatment Additives Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Water Treatment Additives Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Water Treatment Additives Market - By Type of Water Treatment

6.1. Water Treatment

6.1.1. Drinking Water Treatment

6.1.2. Industrial Water Treatment

6.2. Wastewater Treatment

6.2.1. Industrial Wastewater Treatment

6.2.2. Public Utility Wastewater Treatment



7. Water Treatment Additives Market - By Type of Additives

7.1. Scale Inhibitors

7.1.1. Phosphate esters

7.1.2. Phosphoric acid

7.1.3. Low molecular weight polyacrylic acids

7.2. Corrosion Inhibitors

7.2.1. Passivity inhibitors

7.2.2. Cathodic inhibitors

7.2.3. Organic inhibitors

7.2.4. Precipitation inducing inhibitors

7.2.5. Volatile Corrosion inhibitors

7.3. Defoamer

7.4. Antifoam

7.5. Organic Polymers

7.6. Oxygen Scavengers

7.7. Disinfectant

7.7.1. Chlorine

7.7.2. Chlorine dioxide

7.7.3. Ozone

7.7.4. Hypochlorite

7.8. Algaecides

7.9. Coagulants

7.10. Resin cleaners

7.11. pH conditioners

7.12. Others



8. Water Treatment Additives Market - By Application

8.1. Water Industry

8.2. Power Generation

8.3. Waste Water Industry

8.4. Oil & Gas Industry

8.5. Paper Industry

8.6. Food & Beverage Industry

8.7. Electronics Industry

8.8. Chemicals Industry

8.9. Others



9. Water Treatment Additives Market - By Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Venezuela

9.2.3. Argentina

9.2.4. Ecuador

9.2.5. Peru

9.2.6. Colombia

9.2.7. Costa Rica

9.2.8. Rest of South America

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Netherlands

9.3.6. Belgium

9.3.7. Spain

9.3.8. Denmark

9.3.9. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Australia

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Taiwan

9.4.6. Malaysia

9.4.7. Hong Kong

9.4.8. Rest of APAC

9.5. Middle East& Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. South Africa

9.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.6. Rest of Middle East and Africa



10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships



11. Company Profiles

11.1. GE Water & Process Technologies

11.2. 3M Purification

11.3. Calgon Carbon

11.4. GDF SUEZ

11.5. Degremont

11.6. Aqua Tech International

11.7. Danaher



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uohfs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900