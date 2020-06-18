Partnership will launch a line of Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (UDEV’s) for Mexico and International sale and distribution.



Product line will include Urban Delivery Electric, Class 2 to 5, trucks and vans based on VIA’s High-Efficiency Electric Drive Systems and Modular Powered Skateboard Architecture.

As part of this Agreement AT Motors will be responsible for assembly and support sales and distribution in Mexico.

OREM, Utah , June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIA’s corporate vision and mission is to Electrify the World’s Commercial, Urban Delivery Fleets by providing superior life cycle economics for our Blue-Chip Fleet Customers, improving the environmental footprint, and ensuring continued access to major urban centers. VIA is proud to partner with AT Motors as responsible global citizens.



VIA has a highly experienced team of automotive industry leaders and electric vehicle pioneers together with proven advanced electric drive technology. AT Motors, with its many years of quality production, assembly, distribution and sale of commercial vehicles, has agreed to co-develop and produce a range of Class 2 to 5 Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (UDEV’s) that directly address and satisfy fleet owners primary motivators for electrifying fleets, including sustainability, increased operating time and lower cost of ownership.

Bob Purcell, VIA Motors CEO, said “We have seen the market respond dramatically to such entrants as Tesla, Rivian and Nikola and now working trucks and vans just got a lot smarter. They are clean, quiet and efficient.” He further stated, “AT Motors is an ideal strategic partner for VIA Motors in Mexico. We are honored and excited to be partnering with them. This agreement enables VIA to execute on our strategy with the launch of an expanded portfolio of UDEV’s to meet the specific needs and requirements of our customers in Mexico.”

“AT Motors is thrilled to partner with VIA at a time when the auto industry is undergoing a major transition to electrification, especially in the Commercial Vehicle sector with eCommerce and Last Mile Delivery driving unprecedented demand for delivery trucks and vans globally,” said CEO Bernardo Garcia-Manzano. He added, “We are always exploring growth opportunities in the Mexican market and in other countries. VIA is a perfect fit for us in this regard.”

ABOUT VIA MOTORS

VIA Motors International, Inc., a leading electric drive systems and urban delivery vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology and approximately 5 million miles of on road customer experience, designs, develops and markets Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles with superior life cycle economics for use across a broad blue-chip fleet customer base.

VIA’s proprietary software and control systems technology, embedded diagnostics and telematics, and vehicle integration capability, provide cost effective clean energy solutions for Commercial Vehicle classes from Class 2 through Class 5. These vehicles are optimized for Safety, Performance, Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance. VIA vehicles are marketed under the VTRUX™ brand.

ABOUT AT MOTORS CORPORATION

AT MOTORS is a Mexican company founded in 2007 dedicated to the production, import, assembly, distribution and sale of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, buses, agricultural machinery and construction machinery.

AT MOTORS has a 15-hectare vehicle and machinery assembly plant located on the Xalapa-Veracruz highway. The plant has a current production capacity of 15,000 units with room for expansion. It has three flexible lines that can produce a wide variety of vehicles ranging from small passenger sedans, light/medium duty delivery trucks and vans to heavy trucks and construction machinery. In addition, it has numerous quality certifications for the assembly and export of vehicles. With increasing demand, a second assembly facility is under consideration.

AT MOTORS has obtained representation to assemble and market a variety of international brands.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast, or assumption made in preparing forward looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Our forward looking statements speak only as of the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further questions please contact:

North America:

Alan Perriton

President

Alan.perriton@viamotors.com General Contact Info:

VIA Motors International Inc.

165 Mountain Way Drive

Orem, UT 84058

USA

801 764 9111

info@viamotors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73236b2f-5b5a-4318-8709-923b1dc88f26.



