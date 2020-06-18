Atlantic City, N.J., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax attorneys from the Florida and New Jersey offices of Cooper Levenson will present a virtual “Breakfast Briefing” on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Speakers at the Zoom session will include Robert E. Salad, Louis Niedelman, Michael Salad, Amy Rudley, and Jarad Stiles. The session will cover the following topics:

Business Interruption and other COVID-19 insurance issues

Louis Niedelman, Esq.

Everything you need to know about the Paycheck Protection Program

Jarad K. Stiles, Esq., LL.M.

Employer FAQs: Getting Back to Business Post-COVID-19

Amy E. Rudley, Esq.

Estate Planning in the wake of the pandemic

Michael L. Salad, Esq., LL.M.

Recent IRS Rulings and Pronouncements from the United States and New Jersey Tax Courts, as well as Legislative and Regulatory Changes in the Tax Law.

Robert E. Salad, Esq., LL.M.

Seminar 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CPE credit is available. See details at www.njcpa.org.

Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com