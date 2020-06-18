EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Servus Feel Good Movement™ is helping Albertans feel good by asking them to nominate people, non-profits and community initiatives for up to $1000.
In May, Servus launched The Servus Feel Good Movement™ to help Albertans improve how they feel in the wake of COVID-19 by donating $50000 to mental health resources.
Today we are taking the next step in helping people feel good by asking Albertans to nominate people, non-profits and community initiatives to receive a gift valued up to $1000. The recipients may be supporting community initiatives or could be feeling like they need to control their finances. Albertans can nominate an individual, a business or non-profit organization by heading to our site: https://servus.ca/feel-good-movement/nominate
Servus is committing its entire remaining community investment budget for 2020 to programs and initiatives that help people start to feel good again.
“It’s our mission to help our members feel good about their money,” says Garth Warner, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. “But at a time like this, we know their primary need is to first feel good about their health and wellbeing. In order to make a positive impact for both our members and for Alberta, we’ve created the Servus Feel Good Movement. We’re aligning our community investment, financial services and employee initiatives to support this new movement.”
Helping members feel good
“The Servus Feel Good Movement is a natural extension of how we’ve already been helping our members – individuals and business – take control throughout the pandemic,” Warner points out.
Since March, Servus has:
