HOUSTON, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) announced today it expects to issue its first quarter earnings release on Monday, June 22, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time.



Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by calling 1-800-367-2403, (International 1-334-777-6978) and entering participation code 9070928. A replay of the call will be available from Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00am CDT through Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am CDT by clicking here.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Texas and Oklahoma, and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, produce and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties across the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.

