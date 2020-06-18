Ottawa, ON, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, ON, JUNE 18, 2020 (Globe Newswire) – Canada’s Territories will weather the economic impact of COVID-19 better than most provinces, according to the latest forecast: Shielded From the Worst: Territorial Snapshot.
While Canadian provinces saw deep and sharp economic declines due to COVID-19, Nunavut and Yukon are both set to see real GDP gains this year (though not as great as initially forecasted) of 6.1 per cent and 9.0 per cent, respectively.
Downturns in mining and labour markets will be more acute in the Northwest Territories with suspended operations at Ekati diamond mine and job losses in accommodation and food services sectors as a result of decreased tourism.
The price of gold has increased sharply since the beginning of the pandemic; spelling additional good news for already strong mining sectors in Nunavut and Yukon, where operations remain mostly intact.
“Although Canada is in the midst of its more severe contraction on record, the Territories are expected to weather the downturn relatively well.” says Richard Forbes, Senior Economist, Economic Forecasting, at The Conference Board of Canada. “A critical component of the outlook will be how well the territorial governments are able to manage the re-opening of their respective economies and the ability of mining companies to maintain or restart operations”.
Key Findings, by Territory:
Yukon
Nunavut
Northwest Territories
