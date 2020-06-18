SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience today announced their innovative AACR 2020 conference and tradeshow. The virtual event, which runs from June 22-25, will incorporate all of the features of a major scientific conference, with keynote speakers, access to CrownBio’s AACR 2020 posters, as well as a tradeshow booth.



To coincide with the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II, this unique forum will feature the publication of CrownBio’s 13 internal and collaborative AACR 2020 posters, covering a range of preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology topics including tumor organoids and organoid engineering, imaging syngeneics and tumor homografts, and novel humanized drug target models, with poster authors on hand to answer all delegate questions.

The event is free to attend, registration is required at CrownBio.com/AACR20 .

Highlights from the Keynote Theater comprise a presentation on accelerating drug discovery with patient-derived organoids (PDO) from Dr. Henry Li, CrownBio chief scientific officer, in addition to further presentations on biomarker discovery, in silico applications for in vitro drug discovery, and immunotherapy toxicology assessment platforms.

“We’re committed to furthering scientific discussion and drug discovery despite the challenges we face globally”, said Gavin Cooper, executive director of marketing at CrownBio. “Our innovative event experience is designed to fully replicate as close to a physical conference experience as possible, with live access to all of our resources, posters, and scientific teams”.

The event also features a Scientific Lounge for questions and real-time discussion with scientific staff. The Tradeshow Booth provides access to a wide range of CrownBio resources, showcasing products and services including organoids, biomarker discovery, bioinformatics, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models. Registration for the free event is open now at CrownBio.com/AACR20 .

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, visit:

Media Enquiries:

Crown Bioscience

Jody Barbeau

pr@crownbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e34cb8b-be2b-4be4-b596-1e33d74cd138