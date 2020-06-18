CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to report that a site tour of the Company’s California Hemp Project has been arranged for Canna Trading Company (“Canna”). The site tour provided insight into the Company’s contaminant-free, organic CBG hemp operation and presented a visual of site’s expansion capabilities. Following the site tour, Canna was pleased to upgrade the US$2.6M purchase order, as announced on May 27, 2020, to a yearly sales agreement for its subsidiary to purchase, exclusively, all La Crème products produced from three (3) greenhouses totaling a minimum of 20,000 lbs of flower and 20,000 lbs of biomass per year. This sales agreement is currently valued at US$10.5M. Canna will also have 1st right of refusal on any quantity of flowers and/or biomass produced by those 3 greenhouses that exceeds the 20,000 lb limit set forth in the agreement.



For information about Canna, please visit their site at www.cannatrading.co.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its second shipment of 2,500 La Crème clones and seedlings has arrived on-site and transplanted into those greenhouses. The Company will continue to propagate and expand its grow space into the 10,000 sq. ft. outdoor area that was previously leveled for expansion in order to meet the 1st shipping date to Canna in August.

“We are excited to have received a yearly purchase order, pre-harvest, for half of our current growing capacity. With 20 acres of land, we can expand our capacity even further. We have also scheduled additional site tours for prospective clients in the coming weeks. While CBG is still in the early stages of research, it’s great to see that its potential is being recognized.”

- Raymond Lai, President & CEO

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in California, the Company has been steadily re-hiring staff to the site and encouraging everyone to continue to maintain social distancing and adhering to the rules laid out by health officials.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit our website at www.mlgreenworld.com

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

