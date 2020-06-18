Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Medicated Skin Care Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Medicated Skin Care Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.1% and reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Medicated Skin Care Products market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$23.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$27.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Medicated Skin Care Products segment will reach a market size of US$481.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Medicated Skin Care Products market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$394.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Medicated Skin Care Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Medicated Skin Care Products: Medical Solutions for Skin Health Needs

Recent Market Activity

Convergence of Beauty and Healthcare

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Skin Diseases: Few Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market

Vendors Emphasize Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market in the Recent Past

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medicated Skin Care Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Booming Demand for Anti-Aging Skin Care Products Bodes Well for the Market

Common Skin Care Cosmeceuticals

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

Failure of Non-Prescription Products Drive Demand for Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Solutions

Medicated Skin Care Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Innovations for Acne

Innovations for Actinic Keratosis

Innovations for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Angiofibromas

Melasma Treatment Innovations

Onychomycosis Treatment Innovations

Innovations for Alopecia/Hair Loss

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier?

Intelligent Scanning for Identifying Beneficial Ingredients

Innovations in Anti-Aging Skin Care

Other Noteworthy Medicated Skin Care Innovations

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products

What's Next in Ingredients?

Innovative Ingredients Gain Focus

Aesthetic Dermatology to Witness Sustained Growth

Favorable Trends in the Beauty Industry Spell Opportunities for Medicated Skin Care Market

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion

Sales of Hydroquinone-free Products Gain Momentum

Facial Wipes Offers Huge Untapped Growth Potential

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Medicated Skin Care Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Promote Higher Demand for Medicated Skin Care



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 120



