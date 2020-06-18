Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The impact of COVID-19 on Airbnb: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Travel restrictions in place, cancellations increased and therefore occupancy down. Hosts are suffering from minimal income from their properties and Airbnb is suffering from a lack of commission from these bookings. This case study looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Airbnb and assesses the company's response.



Key Highlights

Airbnb is unique in that the travelers are not their only customers. Hosts use the Airbnb platform to advertise properties, and benefit from the awareness Airbnb has in the market. Different to Online Travel Agencies (OTA's) such as Booking.com or TripAdvisor, the hosts are in most cases individual people who are renting out their own homes, and therefore do not have the bargaining power, cash reserves or brand image that hotels would do on other OTA's.

Hosts are welcoming a dramatic drop in guest numbers, and in turn not receiving any income from their properties. For hosts who rely upon Airbnb for their income, it poses a worry on being able to make mortgage payments, pay bills and survive themselves during the pandemic. Airbnb's current free cancellation period up until May 31st for bookings made on or before March 14th, mirrors that offered by hotels, Airbnb's indirect competitor. However, the hosts have to offer the refunds on this personally, and unlike hotels do not have the cash reserves and ability to do so.

The scale and extent of Airbnb's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic should be carefully thought about, as each move they make will make a large difference to how Airbnb will operate after the height of the pandemic is over. Detrimental stories that have emerged in the press such as hosts offering COVID-19 Retreats' in the UK despite national lockdown rules and the backlash of troubles in obtaining refunds for stays and experiences, could leave a bad image of the brand in the future.

Report Scope

This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Airbnb and looks at the affects the pandemic is having on Airbnb's relationship with both guests and hosts.

It also analyzes the company's response to the current crisis.

Key report benefits:



Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation

Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the lodging industry

Assess the impact on Airbnb

Understand what the future may hold for Airbnb

Key Topics Covered:



Current COVID-19 Overview

Airbnb Overview

Impacts on Airbnb

Airbnb's Response

SWOT Analysis

Airbnb post-COVID-19

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Airbnb

Booking

Kopa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iug9l6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900