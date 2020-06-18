Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The impact of COVID-19 on Airbnb: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Travel restrictions in place, cancellations increased and therefore occupancy down. Hosts are suffering from minimal income from their properties and Airbnb is suffering from a lack of commission from these bookings. This case study looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Airbnb and assesses the company's response.
Key Highlights
Report Scope
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
Current COVID-19 Overview
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iug9l6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: