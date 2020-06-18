Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Workplace Market By Component, By Organization Size, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Digital Workplace Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The demand for remote work continues to grow, powered by global globalization, environmental issues and rising real estate costs. Digital workplaces will increasingly be accessible from any device in any location. Employees look forward to the period of an all-intelligent digital assistant with voice-driven search, and as a good friend, the digital assistant will always know what they need before they get a chance to inquire.



IT organizations are mindful that the nature of the workplaces they offer represents their capacity to respond to customer needs: they must change their programs to this current situation to make the diminishing use of in-house resources. The gap between IT and enterprise will continue to grow until IT companies recognize that they need to improve the way they provide services because they do not want to lose that battle.



Although the idea of an intelligent workplace was originally the responsibility of the IT departments, the Internal Communications teams quickly started to link forces with Technology peers to understand the tremendous effect the resource had on teamwork and connectivity. Presently, HR and other business leaders are taking an increasing interest in streamlining and having a positive impact on the moments that matter within the employee lifecycle. From recruitment and on-boarding to professional development, training, career development and well-being programs, the Digital Workplace is fast becoming a key business tool.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Services segment is further bifurcated across Professional Services, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services, Unified Communications as a Service, Enterprise Mobility Management Services and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & ITeS, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Healthcare and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Atos Group, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, NTT Data Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 4. Europe Digital Workplace Market by Component

4.1 Europe Digital Workplace Services Market by Country

4.2 Europe Digital Workplace Services Market by Type

4.3 Europe Digital Workplace Solutions Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Digital Workplace Market by Organization Size

5.1 Europe Large Enterprises Digital Workplace Market by Country

5.2 Europe Small & Medium Enterprises Digital Workplace Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Digital Workplace Market by End User

6.1 Europe Telecom & ITeS Digital Workplace Market by Country

6.2 Europe BFSI Digital Workplace Market by Country

6.3 Europe Retail & Consumer Goods Digital Workplace Market by Country

6.4 Europe Government Digital Workplace Market by Country

6.5 Europe Healthcare Digital Workplace Market by Country

6.6 Europe Others Digital Workplace Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Digital Workplace Market by Country

7.1 Germany Digital Workplace Market

7.2 UK Digital Workplace Market

7.3 France Digital Workplace Market

7.4 Russia Digital Workplace Market

7.5 Spain Digital Workplace Market

7.6 Italy Digital Workplace Market

7.7 Rest of Europe Digital Workplace Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Atos Group

Wipro Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

IBM Corporation

DXC Technology Company

NTT Data Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Accenture PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

